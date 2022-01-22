Streamer accidentally deletes all followers, while trying to block bots – Nerd4.life

The Twitch streamer Evan Gao has unwittingly deleted all their followers, while trying to block a series of bots. Unfortunately, he didn’t realize it in time.

Using Twitch Tools, Evan was trying to get rid of some of the fake followers on his Twitch account. However, the streamer forgot to add the necessary filters in the search, and due to this he accidentally removed all followers from his account.

It took some time for him to realize this: only when some of the followers they pointed out that they were no longer following him on Twitch the young man noticed that something was wrong. At first, he wasn’t sure what happened, but eventually, he realized that he had accidentally blocked everyone while trying to remove bots from his account.

Twitch logo

Gao said: “This is terrible. I have literally banned thousands of people because I was managing a bot list. Now it will be impossible to distinguish between real people and bots.” After the accident, his number of followers it has climbed back to 1,800 but is still a long way from its original number. That said, the streamer thinks this incident will allow him to create some interesting content, and considering the fact that the post reporting this on Reddit already has over 6,000 positive votes, he expects it to turn into free advertising.

Staying on the subject of ban, Pokimane has regained access to its Twitch channel, after the ban caused by a cartoon.