Streamer Amouranth talks about her earnings

You know how OnlyFans and Twitch can be a significant source of income for top creators. One example is the well-known American streamer Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa, class of ’93, alias Amouranth.

According to what he said via his Twitter profile, on the whole Amouranth earns $ 1.3 million per month from their monetized platforms, revenues that have not been significantly affected even by the recent ban and the controversy with Twitch.

Amouranth’s takings in detail

Indeed, as revealed by herself in a reply on Twitter, Amouranth had already talked about his earnings of over a million dollars in an anonymous interview for Investment Talk in June.

Amouranth began her career as a cosplayer and landed on Twitch as a streamer in 2016, an activity that made her a true influencer. Despite the staggering number of subscribers (about 20,000 active subscribers), Twitch is not his main source of income.

The well-known influencer in the interview cited has instead revealed how it is OnlyFans to bring her the highest number of takings, with earnings of $ 1.1 million in May 2021 alone. Amouranth opened her OnlyFans profile in January 2020, starting with a monthly income of $ 6.4k, reaching $ 74k monthly in April 2020.

Right away, revenues from other social profiles, again for the month of May 2021:

Patreon: $ 189,000 ;

; Fansly: $ 17,000;

Instagram: between 10 and 25 thousand dollars;

Twitter: between 5 and 15 thousand dollars;

TikTok / YouTube / Twitch: $ 133,000 added up for the different channels.

The work on OnlyFans

Amouranth delved into the question of earnings with OnlyFans: most of the “top creators” earn between 8 and 10 thousand dollars a month, figures far from the million dollars of creators like Amouranth.

The streamer explained that the real difference is being supported by a staff of 4 people who mainly deal with the editing work, the most demanding part of her social activities.

“People exaggerate when they think about how “easy” OnlyFans can be or being an influencer. I understand, when you are not inside these mechanisms it is easy to say that “the grass is greener” there, but it takes a very long time to do so.“.

About OnlyFans, we recall how the social network has retraced its steps regarding the recent decision to ban sexually explicit content from its platform.

Sources: Investment Talk, Dexerto.