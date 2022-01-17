Tech

streamer banned indefinitely for emoticons – Nerd4.life

Twitch has banned the streamer Jessica49 indefinitely for simple ones emoticon, probably considered offensive. This is an important precedent, which moreover shows in action once again the new and more aggressive ban policy implemented by the platform, which has become much less tolerant towards violations, at least at the beginning of this year.

Jessica49’s isn’t Twitch’s first controversial ban in 2022. In recent days, for example, Pokimane was banned for copyright issues, another streamer for saying she wanted to “destroy straight people” in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and yet another for a simple joke.

Now an indefinite ban for emoticons has arrived. It should be noted that Twitch has not specified which or which are the offending ones, thus leaving the streamer in doubt.

According to the message received from Jessica49, Twitch says the violations of her emoticons are severe. Unfortunately, she was not told why. The suspicion is that the offending emoticons are the one of the middle finger and the one with the “Simp” sign, but she is not 100% sure. According to some of her viewers, she may have been suspended for an emoticon showing a little man running in profile, but even then that’s just a guess. However, it is rare that streamers are banned for emotes, at least permanently and without first having received warnings. Jessica49 wants to appeal the platform’s decision. Who knows how this story will turn out and if Twitch will continue to impose such severe bans in the future for such reasons.

