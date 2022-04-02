Streamer read a manga in absolute silence and more than 2000 people watched the broadcast

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

At this point in the game, it is already clear that there is nothing written on Twitch. This means that any idea, as long as it does not violate the rules of the site, is allowed. Thanks to the above, we have seen transmissions of all kinds: from ASMR to the controversial Hot Tubs. Perhaps aware of this diversity, the streaming platform decided to make fun of the strangest projects with new categories.

Like many other companies, Twitch joined in on the April’s Fool celebration and launched 5 new prank categories that, unsurprisingly, range from the funny to the ridiculous. These are the following: Pizza Time, Literally Just Chatting, Character Creation, Silent Reading and Chores, Odd Jobs, and Errands.

Introducing a supreme new category, stuffed with possibilities. 2/6 pic.twitter.com/Wri7U9WeeT — Twitch (@Twitch) April 1, 2022

While many categories were completely ignored or their purpose was not entirely clear, there are others that managed to become momentary ratings hits.

Twitch celebrates April’s Fool with fun new categories

Without a doubt, Silent Reading became one of the most popular prank categories. Now, what does it consist of? As its name suggests, viewers watch people reading books or anything else like manga, comics, etc. in complete silence.

Despite such an inconspicuous concept, a content creator was able to gather more than 2,400 viewers during a recent live broadcast where she only read a collection of Junji Itō. According to the portal pc gamernot a single word was broadcast during the stream that lasted just over an hour.

Image via Twitch

However, the most popular category of this new wave is Literally Just Chatting, which, in theory, should consist of viewers interacting with other chatters while the streamer is silent. However, many people used this space as if they were regular Just Chatting broadcasts, which completely ruins the joke.

That is possibly the biggest problem with Twitch’s April’s Fool initiative: many users, especially small and medium streamers, took advantage of the new spaces to stand out and easily get viewers, since they make streams that have nothing to do with the philosophy of Twitch. the categories.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Let us read you in the comments.

Follow this link to read more news related to Twitch.

Related Video: Twitch Hacked! Why did they do it?

Source