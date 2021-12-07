streamer repeated the word “Mario” live throughout the weekend – Nerd4.life

The streamer Twitch Nicro repeated the word live Mario throughout the weekend. The goal was to invoke the name of our Prime Minister, sorry, the Nintendo mascot more than half a million times. For what reason? He’s a Twitch streamer, do you really need a reason to do certain things?

Nicro he left the streaming scene nine months ago to take a break. He had talked about personal matters at the time, which evidently took a long time to resolve. Famous for his Wii Sports speedruns and Super Mario Odyssey (he was the first to finish it in under an hour), he finally returned to the world of Twitch on December 1, 2021 with the ambitious goal of pronouncing hundreds of thousands. sometimes the word Mario, dressed like the Italian plumber. Of course, his followers were dumbfounded as much as they were amused by the whole situation.

Consider that Nicro’s streaming was continuous, in the sense that the boy left the webcam on even during the hours of sleep. Adding to the weirdness to the weirdness was the fact that our hero put on headphones plugged into a TV that sent random tracks from Super Mario game soundtracks from YouTube.

There was no lack of the interactive element: each donation or subscription increased the number of times Nicro had to pronounce the word Mario. We actually talked about it in the past to give more dramatic strength to the story, but the truth is that ours continues undeterred to be live and to pronounce the word Mario. Who knows when he will be able to reach the set goal.