Streaming 5: Summerland, Loving Adults, Effie Gray, I Came By, Lou

I still enjoy going to the movies from my house in Vieques, almost every night, and having a large billboard, even if they are not premieres of mega-productions that everyone has something to say about. My films are not small productions, but well-told stories, with dream casts for their ability to develop characters and challenging themes for their presentation and context. Three of the five films are directed by women—English Jessica Swale, Denmark’s Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg, German-American Anna Foerstar—and two are written by women, Emma Thompson and Namsi Khan.

Summerland (2020)

Director and screenwriter: Jessica Swale; Cinematographer: Laurie Rose; cast: Gemma Arteton, Lucas Bond, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tom Courtenay, Penelope Wilson, Dixie Egerickx, Amanda Root)

I admit that stories that have to do with writers, bookstores and libraries fascinate me. They create spaces for the imagination to travel freely to any corner of the real and invented world. In Summerland that imaginary trip is tied to the reality of a Great Britain at war against Germany and London being continuously bombed as a prelude to its invasion. Faced with this reality—the end of which no one could predict—the government campaigned to send large numbers of children to the fields and shores of England to protect them from the trauma of seeing familiars destroyed and loved ones shattered. This same strategy has been used in national and regional conflicts such as Spain during its civil war. In this case, Frank (Lucas Bond) is the displaced boy who is placed under the guardianship of Alice (Gemma Arteton), an eccentric writer who lives alone and the last thing she wants is to take care of others. Alice reluctantly takes him in for just a week and sends him to socialize at the town school. As expected, little by little, Frank is endeared by becoming interested in Alice’s research work that uses maps, fantasy, myths and geographies to build a new world that few understand. Sharing her theories and having to explain them allows him to delve into memories filled with her love, but also disappointment. The flashbacks and jumps to the present/future of 1975 encapsulate an unimaginable story for Frank and Alice.

Loving Adults (2022)

Director: Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg; screenwriters Anders Rønnow Klarlund and Jacob Weinreich; cinematographer Philippe Kress; cast Dar Salim, Sonja Richter, Sus Wilkins, Milo Campanale, Mikael Birkkjær)

One of the many advantages that I have had in streaming is the access to Danish and Icelandic movies and series. We already knew the Swedish women—from Ingmar Bergman onwards and in the trilogy of films based on Stieg Larsson’s books (The girl with the Dragon Tattoo)—and others for having English and American versions. Loving Adults (Danish series), with its very ironic title, is a family story where an adult couple with a teenage son have been able to overcome their son’s illness and expand their own relationship. That version of things and his own investigation is narrated by the now police commissioner (Mikael Birkkjær) to his daughter, as it is one of those cases where it is known who is guilty, but there is not enough evidence to arrest and, less still conviction. This is how we meet Christian (Dar Salim) and Leonora (Sonja Richter), a very stable couple financially and, apparently, emotionally, who are preparing to celebrate the graduation of their only son, Johan (Milo Campanale), from higher education. Through private conversations and scenes from the past, we know that Christian and Leonora have sacrificed themselves for many years so that their son could overcome an illness that almost ended his life and whose recovery process has been very long. This has put an emotional burden on their relationship that ranges from deciding to dissolve their marriage (of course, only one agrees), start a new relationship, return to the profession left behind for so many years and take drastic measures to achieve the apparent happiness that both Christian and Leonora wish.

Effie Gray (2014)

Director: Richard Laxton; screenwriter and author: Emma Thompson; Cinematographer:Andrew Dunn; Cast: Dakota Fanning, Polly Dartford, Greg Wise, Tom Sturridge, Emma Thompson, Julie Walters, David Suchet, Derek Jacobi, James Fox, Robbie Coltrane, Claudia Cardinale

The first information we received about this film dates back to 2012 and the copyright lawsuits. And although this was resolved in favor of the original author, Emma Thompson, they managed to delay its release by two years. Having a single version—whether in historical books, novels, plays, series—of well-known people is impossible. For those of us who study literary history, Effie Gray it is a beautiful—and in this case very sad—story of what art and public writings hide. As was the reality of women at this time, what Effie/Euphemia (1828-1897) could aspire to was to marry young with someone who would give her economic stability to have a family. Effie (Dakota Fanning) marries at age 19 to a 28-year-old man with money and fame, although they had met when she was twelve and there was already an informal commitment. John Ruskin (Greg Wise) is a famous art critic within the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood/Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood, with connections in London to the artistic and literary world and the nobility and royalty of this Victorian period. Effie, then and now, admires her new husband and hopes to be happy in her new environment. But living apart from her family in Scotland and not having her own space since they are going to live in the Ruskin family house, and feeling the distance and then intimate rejection of her husband, begins to permeate the health and sanity of this young woman . She can only count on the trust and support of Lady Eastlake (Emma Thompson), who will help her on the road to separation in a society that did not admit social errors.

I Came By (2022)

Director: Babak Anvari; screenwriters Babak Anvari and Namsi Khan; Cinematographer: Kit Fraser; Cast: Hugh Bonneville, George MacKay, Kelly Macdonald, Percelle Ascott, Varada Sethu, Antonio Aakeel)

At first we find it difficult to believe that the main character, the retired judge Hector Blake, could be “bad” since he is played by Hugh Bonneville, whom we know very well as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, for having shared with his family, friendships and servitude in the series “Downton Abbey” and then the two films that extend its history. And that impression is precisely what keeps us on our toes for any details that could change the image of a judge who retired early with the money and prestige necessary to have connections in the highest social and law-and-order spheres and supposedly advocate. by the migrants and new ethnic groups that are part of the new British population. While this judge has the respect of the nation, young men like Toby (George MacKay) and Jay (Percelle Ascott) feel they have a responsibility to denounce the rich who exploit the working class and migrants. As whistleblower graffiti artists, they enter the houses of the privileged and leave a message: “I came by/I was here.” When he can no longer count on his ‘partner’ for Jay wanting to change his life since his girlfriend is pregnant, Toby decides to enter the judge’s house with no backup or plan B. What he discovers makes Toby alert the police and, at the these do not arrest anyone, take action on your own. He will be just one of those who try to penetrate that shield of benevolence of the judge. The judge’s past and the reasons for his risky behavior are gradually revealed as he feels strong enough to confess to his actions without repercussions.

Lou (2022)

Director: Anna Foerstar; screenwriters: Maggie Cohn and Jack Stanley; cinematographer: Michael McDonough; Cast: Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett, Logan Marshall-Green, Ridley Asha Bateman, Matt Craven, Greyston Holt.

Except for the very popular TV series “Mom”, everything Allison Janney does has a special touch. From an early episode of “Law & Order” (1994 when Michael Moriarty as Ben Stone played the lead prosecutor) to her terrific performance as Press Secretary on “The West Wing” (1999-2006), with a very distinctive gruff voice, she transforms their roles in outstanding women, although not necessarily likeable (I, Tonya). In this NetFlix film, it is Lou, the protagonist who does not smile, does not make friends and lives almost self-sufficiently in a house on a sparsely populated island, far from the hustle and bustle and proximity of a big city. Like us on Vieques, a storm is predicted that will bring flooding and affect electrical power and the media. The inhabitants must stay in their houses or move to a shelter with enough time to prepare. Lou has a roomer, Hannah (Jurnee Smollett) and her daughter, Vee (Ridley Asha Bateman), a short drive from her own house. Lou’s house may be more sturdy because it follows the rustic model and with only the bare necessities for one person and her dog. What brings these two women closer together is the emergency that arises when, without power and unable to communicate with emergency managers, Hannah cannot find Vee inside her house and realizes that the girl is not missing, but has been kidnapped by her father, Philip (Logan Marshall-Green), with whom she had no contact for over three years. Guided by Lou—who knows her surroundings and has exceptional survival skills—they follow her footsteps to places hidden and dangerous both by the storm in full force and Philip’s plan. Believe it or not, I have not revealed almost anything about the plot, because it is in that search that Lou and Hannah will meet and understand the path to follow.