Streaming and music, go to the maxi world alliance: Universal tightens with Amazon and Twitch

More power to online music content. The new agreement between the first record company in the world goes in this direction, Universal Music Group, Amazon Music and Twitch. The expansion of the partnership will give customers the opportunity to have “some of the most popular music content in the world” available on Amazon, including live stream, spatial audio, merchandising and other exclusive contents of the Umg artists.

Collaboration with Twitch

Amazon’s own livestreaming platform, Twitch, and Umg they will work together to design and promote new opportunities for allow artists and labels to provide their fans with more creative and engaging experiences.

“The breadth of music services and products offered and the attention shown towards customers and creators make Amazon Music and Twitch two excellent strategic partners, committed to creating the best experiences for fans through streaming music, live streaming, collaborations with artists and merchandising – he says Michael Nash, Evp, Digital Strategy, Universal Music Group –. With these agreements we are proud to expand our successful partnership by working closely with Amazon – we look forward to delivering even more incredible experiences to our artists and music fans around the world. “

“Twitch best represents a culture that’s all about creators, including empowering musicians,” he comments Tracy Chan, Twitch Head of Music -. Today, more than ever, we are excited to work with Umg with the aim of further expanding the range of tools available to artists, giving them more and more new opportunities to interact with fans and offering significant earning opportunities through streaming “.

More content for Amazon Music customers

“Umg has been a strategic collaborator for us throughout the evolution of our service, and in the process that has led us to offer our customers new opportunities to interact with their favorite artists and discover new music – he explains Steve Boom, vp of Amazon Music -. With these agreements we are strengthening and expanding the way we collaborate to provide unique and exclusive experiences and create even more content for listeners ”.

According to the agreements, Amazon Music Unlimited premium users will have access to music content in HD, ultra-HD and spatial audio, through the Umg catalog. Furthermore, Amazon Music and Umg will continue to work together to integrate the fan experience as they can purchase merchandising directly in-app Amazon Music related to their favorite artists.

In the intentions of the agreement, the note reads, “all this will help exponentially artists and talent during the premium campaigns activated in their most important moments “.

Just in the last year Amazon Music and Umg have collaborated with the likes of Billie Eilish (Interscope), Selena Gomez (Interscope) and The Weeknd (Republic) in designing exclusive merchandising collections for the launch of their respective albums. In particular, Amazon Music worked with Ye (Def Jam) on the limited edition clothing line designed by Demna for the #FreeLarryHoover Benefit Concert, exclusively in Amazon Fashion shop and the Amazon Music app, For a limited period of time.

New channels on Twitch for artists and labels

Twitch has also agreed to partner on a number of business opportunities with the record company and its artists for engage fans and audiences through a suite of products. Umg will encourage the creation and opening of new channels on Twitch for artists and labels and will work closely with the live streaming service to produce engaging new features and experiences, as well as a range of music content made specifically for the service. Umg, in this way, will allow brands and companies to communicate with their audience.

