Streaming at no cost: the Serially app arrives for iOS, Android, tvOS and Android TV

Serially is an Italian streaming platform a no cost, containing (few) unreleased international TV series from us, which now becomes more easily accessible by everyone, thanks to the apps for smartphones and tablets as well as for Apple and Android TV. If you have already registered for the service, just download the app and log in with your credentials to see the contents of Serially everywhere.

Currently, the Serially catalog offers 13 successful titles, like the English comedy Brassic with Dominique West, the Spanish series Si fueras tu – If I were you with Maria Pedraza (Elite, La Casa di Carta) e Antes de Perder – Before losing everything with Esther Acibo (Stockholm in La Casa di Carta) to which they are added Him, Boca Norte, Zomboat !, Drama, Cupid, Inhibidos – Locked up, Wake up, Bajo la red – Stuck in the net, Dorien and El punto frio – The cold spot. By the end of the year the catalog will rise to 23 TV series.

Serially is also available on several smart TV of the following brands: Sony, TCL, Philips, Hisense, Nokia, Sharp, Metz, Xiaomi, Panasonic, Thomson, Telefunken; in the coming months the app will also be available for Samsung and LG TVs.

