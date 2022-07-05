streaming cinema

Mexico City

The biggest movie in streaming next week is “The Princess,” which premieres on Hulu Friday, July 1, starring Joey King as a royal who refuses to marry her fiancé (with good reason, since it’s a sociopath). Still, her act of defiance gets her kidnapped and imprisoned while her fiancé tries to overthrow the kingdom. Le-Van Kiet directed the film, co-starring Dominic Cooper and Olga Kurylenko. Hulu will also offer “Independence Day” on July 1, for those who like to watch something nostalgic before the US holiday.

Netflix adds a whole list of titles to its offer as of Friday, July 1, including several films with recently deceased actors. One of them is Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas,” starring Ray Liotta as wannabe mobster Henry Hill. Liotta, who died last month at 67, had to fight for the role in that cast of heavyweights like Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. The intensity of his performance and his memorable narration made him stand out. Also coming to Netflix on July 1 are “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and “Boogie Nights,” featuring two memorable performances by Philip Baker Hall, who died earlier this year. month at age 90, as a dogged detective and unsentimental producer.

And if “The Talented Mr. Ripley” doesn’t fulfill your dreams of an Italian vacation, Amazon Prime Video will have Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” on Saturday, July 2. The flashy two-and-a-half-hour family drama stars Adam Driver as hapless Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci and Lady Gaga as his spurned wife Patrizia Reggiani, alongside an all-star cast including Al Pacino, Jared Leto (unrecognizable under prosthetics and makeup) and Jeremy Irons.

