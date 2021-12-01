Streaming movies for snow lovers. But beware …

Winter is upon us! We offer you five streaming titles that have snow-covered landscapes as their main setting. But it’s not all white what it seems …

We could have titled this in-depth study “Blood Red Snow”. We have in fact chosen five streaming movies in which the winter setting, the endless white expanses and the feeling of isolation are the perfect setting for stories with a strong, if not extreme impact. The contrast between the visual stylization that snow can offer and the dramatic force of the events narrated has allowed these filmmakers to create films of depth, in many cases enormous. Without a doubt we will therefore leave you to what we believe are the best feature films whose main and metaphorical setting is the quiet (only on the surface …) white of a snowy expanse. Enjoy the reading.

Five streaming films that (also) have snow as the protagonist

Shining

The thing

Fargo

The Big White

Wind River Secrets

The Shining (1980)

Shining: Official Italian Trailer – Extended Edition

We could only start with the masterpiece directed by Stanley Kubrick, extreme study of the human mind subjected to a condition of isolation. The Overlook Hotel surrounded by white and infinite nothingness becomes the bloody theater of the deeds of a Jack Nicholson to the best of his incredible histrionic skills. He is the demon made man of Shining, a film whose staging rewrites the coordinates of the genre and of cinema in general. Impossible to reach the heights reached by this horror inspired by the novel by Stephen King. There won’t be another Shining. Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Google Play, Infinity +, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

The Thing (1982)

Another essential title, the masterpiece directed by John Carpenter from many points of view it becomes even more radical than that of Kubrick: in this case, in fact, Evil manifests itself as the double of the human being himself, taking on form and appearance to decompose them scene after scene in an aesthetic horror never seen before. The thing it turns out to be a film too far ahead of its time, desperate in its message and gruesome in its staging. Kurt Russell leads a cast of perfect actors for a work that is still difficult to see today, too suffocating and uncompromising to be fully acquired by the spectator’s mind. Yet an essential feature film. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.

Fargo (1996)

Fargo: The Trailer of the 4k version for the 25th anniversary of the movie – HD

Snow-covered landscapes become gods in the film Coen brothers the perfect setting for a frozen and surreal thriller, where the “bad guys” madly believe in the logic of criminal actions while the policeman protagonist – an unparalleled Frances McDormand – relies on simple common sense. Fargo still today it confuses, amuses, freezes with beautiful and disturbing cinema scenes. Oscar for the lead actress and the original screenplay. One of the many geometric and “open” theorems created by Joel and Ethan, a unique couple in the history of American cinema. Available on Rakuten TV, Apple itunes, NOW.

The Big White (2005)

A film that owes a lot to Fargo, who accentuates its paroxysmal dimension in an intelligent and precise way. Robin Williams is the sparkling protagonist of an enormously underestimated noir comedy, which he also sees in his cast Holly Hunter And Woody Harrelson. The Big White sprinkle tomato sauce and stain the pure white allowing the viewer laughter as liberating as it is macabre. Moments of excellent genre cinema for a title absolutely to be rediscovered. Available on Infinity +, Amazon Prime Video.

Wind River Secrets (2017)

The Secrets of Wind River: The New Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

We close with the magnificent directorial debut of Taylor Sheridan, a fiery and rarefied thriller that sees Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen on the trail of the murderers of a young woman belonging to a Native American tribe. Wind River Secrets it is built on painful characters, whose dramatic weight is the best that American cinema has produced in recent years. Scenes of natural beauty expressive power for a film that is at times harrowing. The genre raised to the maximum of its artistic form. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.