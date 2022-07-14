Streaming news arrives – ZETA

Star + and Disney + monopolize premieres on platforms with titles such as “Only Murders in the Building” and “Ms. Marvel”

New content on the big screen and platforms are coming to increase the supply of productions. “Mike” and “Only Murders in the Building” add to their proposal to Star+, while “Light & Magic” and “Ms. Marvel” make the Disney Plus catalog grow.

The sister platform of The Walt Disney Company presents the first trailer and poster of “Mike”, an unauthorized and unrestricted look at the life of Mike Tyson. Composed of 8 episodes, the new original miniseries will premiere in Latin America on Thursday, August 25, exclusively on the Star+ streaming service.

The story of the popular American boxer will be in charge of the creator and screenwriter Steven Rogers, the team behind “I am Tonya”, and the showrunner Karin Gist, executive producer of “Our Kind of People”. “Mike” explores the dynamic and controversial history of Mike Tyson, exploring the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and his personal life: from being a beloved international athlete to being criticized and back again. Without losing focus on Mike Tyson, the series also examines racism and classism in America, fame and media power, misogyny, the division of wealth, the promise of the American dream, and ultimately the role of the public in the story of Mike, which stars Trevante Rhodes and Russell Hornsby, along with the special participation of artists such as Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier and Li Eubanks.

On July 27, the crime drama starring Jessica Biel based on real events, “Candy”, a 5-episode miniseries, arrives on the same platform. Set in Texas in 1980, the series revolves around the true story of the crime committed by Candy Montgomery, a woman who is a housewife and mother, and who seems to have everything that is socially expected: a good husband, two children and a nice house. She even has the careful planning and execution of “little sins”. But when the pressure of discomfort begins to build within her, her actions begin to ask for a little freedom. “Candy” stars Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber and Raúl Esparza.

For its part, the animated series “Solar Opposites” will premiere on July 13, with a new episode every Wednesday. Co-created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, “Solar Opposites” revolves around an alien family from the planet Shlorp, made up of Earth-hating scientist Korvo (Justin Roiland); Terry (Thomas Middleditch), somewhat naive and with a big heart who likes to be on Earth; and his children Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), with a scientific vocation like Korvo and whose obsession is to shrink everyone who doesn’t like him to put them in a gigantic terrarium; and Jesse (Mary Mack), just as optimistic as Terry.

The comedy series starring star Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin. “Only Murders in the Building” has been renewed for a third season. New episodes of the second installment premiere every Tuesday on Star+.

“Light & Magic” from Lucasfilm and Imagine Documentaries arrives to add to the Disney+ catalog starting July 27. An immersive series that tells the never-before-told story of the world-renowned Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), the visual effects, animation and virtual production division of Lucasfilm. With unprecedented access, Academy Award®️ nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan invites viewers on a behind-the-scenes adventure of Industrial Light & Magic. Meet the pioneers of modern cinema as you embark on a journey to bring George Lucas’ vision to life alongside the filmmakers who would go on to inspire the entire visual effects industry.

Marvel’s latest series, “Ms. Marvel”, arrives today Wednesday with its last episode. Throughout the episodes, fans of Ms. Marvel have not only accompanied Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) on her adventures as a typical Jersey City teenager and brand-new Super Hero, but they have also had the opportunity to meet the family of the protagonist, in which the women of four generations discover more about their past and join forces with an eye on the future.

For the protagonist and new heroine of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe for its acronym in English), the series faces intergenerational trauma and how we would like to be able to have these types of conversations with our own mothers and grandmothers. The things that we keep hidden, that we don’t talk about and the pain of that, and how it leads to us not being able to connect with each other. “She felt very important to me personally and to all the writers in the room,” she stated.

On the other hand, Netflix sets a date for the premiere of the second season of “Rebelde”, to be released this July 27. Jana Cohen, Esteban, MJ, Luca Colucci, Selene, Gigi, Dixon, Sebastián Langarica and the new EWS student: Okane, will face their fears, ghosts from the past, love, disappointments, reunions and of course, lots of music.

The streaming giant was also among the platforms with the most Emmy nominations, with “Ozark”, a series in which Mexican actor Alfonso Herrera participates, a candidate for 13 nominations including “Best Drama Series”. The delivery number 74 of the Emmy Awards, which will take place on September 12. Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark contends for the statuette along with productions such as “Euphoria”, “Better Call Saul”, “Severace”, “Squid Game”, “Stranger Things”, “Succession” and “Jellowjackets”.

Alfonso Herrera, recent winner as Best Actor at the Ariel Awards for his leading role in Baile de los 41 (2020), is part of the cast of this acclaimed series, where he plays Javier “Javi” Elizonndro, a character belonging to the Navarro family. , who walks a fine line between being the obedient lieutenant or plotting to take over his uncle’s cartel.

BTS joins The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and HYBE for worldwide content distribution. Under this agreement, both companies will work together to showcase the creative excellence of the South Korean music and entertainment industry around the world. The deal includes global distribution of five of HYBE’s top productions, including two exclusive series featuring 21st century pop icon BTS, which will premiere on Disney’s streaming services. Titles include the productions “BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage,” “In The Soop,” and “BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star.”

Finally, in theaters, comes the film starring Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner, Mason Gooding, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, directed by Scott Mann, “Fall”. For two great friends like Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), life is about conquering fear and pushing everything to the limit. But after climbing 2,000 feet and finding themselves on top of a remote and abandoned radio tower, they find themselves trapped and unable to get down. Now Becky and Hunter’s climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, facing starvation and dizzying heights in this adrenaline-fueled adventure that will keep you glued to your seat and is also co-starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

