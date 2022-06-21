Streaming platforms | Oscar 2022: where you can see the nominated films

The 94th edition of the Oscar Awards will be held on March 27. The best-known film awards ceremony in the world will have Spanish representation. Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem, the composer Alberto Iglesias and the director Alberto Mielgo opt for a statuette in this edition. The gala will be held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and can be seen in Spain from Movistar + live. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will be in charge of presenting the ceremony.

The films nominated in the category for best film are: ‘Belfast’, ‘CODA’, ‘Don’t look up’, ‘Drive my car’, ‘Dune’, ‘The Williams method’, ‘Licorice Pizza’, ‘The power of Dog’, ‘West Side Story’, and ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’. We will have to wait until March 27 to find out the names of the winning films and shorts, but until then you can enjoy many of them on streaming platforms, some of which are still in theaters.

‘Dune’ by Denis Villeneuve



Timothée Chalamet stars in this film by Denis Villeneuve. Arrakis, also called ‘Dune’, has become the most important planet in the universe. Around him begins a gigantic struggle for power that culminates in an interstellar war. ‘Dune’ is nominated for best picture at the 2022 Oscars.

Available on HBO Max. It can also be purchased from iTunes, Microsoft, Rakuten TV, Google Play and Prime Video.

‘Don’t Look Up’ by Adam McKay



An astronomy graduate student and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, discover that a huge comet is going to hit Earth. ‘Don’t Look Up’ is nominated for Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars directed by Adam McKay and starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.

It can be seen on Netflix.

‘CODA’ by Sian Heder



Sian Heder’s ‘CODA’, nominated for best film at the 2022 Oscars, tells the story of Ruby, the only hearing member of a deaf family. Emilia Jone plays Ruby, a young woman who works with her parents before school, trying to keep the family business afloat.

It can be seen on Filmin.

‘The Power of the Dog’ by Jane Campion



‘The power of the dog’ by Jane Campion, nominated for best film at the 2022 Oscars, has 12 Oscar nominations. Brothers George (Jesse Plemons) and Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) co-own a huge ranch where they keep cattle. When George marries a town widow, Rose (Kirsten Dunst), Phil begins to despise his new sister-in-law, who moves in with his sensitive son Peter (Smit-McPhee) on the ranch.

Available on Netflix.

‘Drive my car’ by Ryusuke Hamaguchi



‘Drive my car’ by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, nominated for best film at the 2022 Oscars, tells the story of Yusuke Kafuku, an actor and theater director who agrees to stage the play ‘Uncle Vanya’ at a festival in Hiroshima. There, he meets Misaki, his driver, who forces him to confront his past.

It can be seen in theaters.

‘Belfast’ by Kenneth Branagh



Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’, nominated for best film at the 2022 Oscars, is a drama set in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s. Little Buddy grows up in an environment of working class struggle and sectarian violence. Starring Jaimie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe.

‘Belfast’ can still be seen in theaters.

‘The Williams Method’ by Reinaldo Marcus Green



‘The William Method’, starring Will Smith, tells the story of Richard Williams, a father who helped train two of the athletes who would make a mark in sports history: Venus and Serena Williams. The Williams Method is nominated for Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars.

Available on HBO Max. It can also be purchased from iTunes, Microsoft, Rakuten TV, Google Play and Prime Video.

Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson



The film ‘Licorice Pizza’ by Paul Thomas Anderson, nominated for best picture at the 2022 Oscars, tells the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, how they meet, spend time together and how they end up falling in love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973. Starring Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn and Bradley Cooper.

Available in theaters.

Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’



The film directed by Steven Spielberg and nominated for best film at the 2022 Oscars tells the story of two teenagers, Toni and María, despite being in rival street gangs, who fall in love in New York City in the 1950s.

Available on Disney+

‘The Alley of Lost Souls’ by Guillermo del Toro



Guillermo del Toro’s ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’ is nominated for best film at the 2022 Oscars. It tells the story of the life of the swindler Stanton Carlisle, played by Bradley Cooper, who joins a seer and her husband , a mentalist, to rob a dangerous millionaire. The group also gets help from a mysterious psychiatrist who has a plan of her own.

Available on Disney+ and can also be purchased on iTunes, Microsoft, Rakuten TV, Google Play and Prime Video.

Being the Ricardos by Aaron Sorkin



Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Being the Ricardos’ tells the story of pioneering television actress Lucille Ball during a particular week in the production of the hit period series ‘I Love Lucy’ when Lucy and her husband clash. to a crisis that could end their careers and their marriage. Javier Bardem stars in this film and opts for the Oscar for best leading actor.

Available on Amazon Prime.

‘Charm’



The animated film ‘Encanto’ directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Charise Castro Smith is nominated for best soundtrack, best fiction feature film and best song. It tells the story of the Madrigals who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house located in an enclave called Encanto. An ideal movie to watch with the family.

Available on Disney+.

‘Tick, tick…boom!’ by Lin-Manuel Miranda



‘Tick, tick…boom!’ by Lin-Manuel Miranda is the autobiographical musical of Jonathan Larson, an aspiring playwright working as a waiter in New York while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Andrew Garfield stars in this film and is up for an Oscar for best leading actor.

Available on Netflix.

Cruella by Craig Gillespie



Emma Stone plays Estella, a young woman who wants to become a fashion designer and teams up with a pair of thieves to survive on the streets of the British capital. Her flair for fashion catches the eye of legendary designer Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson).

Available on Disney+.

‘Parallel Mothers’ by Pedro Almodóvar



Pedro Almodóvar in his ‘Parallel Mothers’ tells the story of two women who meet in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit star in ‘Parallel Mothers’. Penélope Cruz opts for the Oscar award for her role in the film by the filmmaker from La Mancha.

Available on Netflix.

‘It was the hand of God’ by Paolo Sorrentino



Paolo Sorrentino presents the story of a boy, Fabietto Schisa (Filippo Scotti), in the turbulent Naples of the eighties. Sorrentino returns to the city where he was born to tell his most personal story. ‘Was the hand of God’ is nominated for best international film.

Available on Netflix.

These are some of the films that are eligible for an Oscar nomination and that are among the streaming platforms.