streaming the films of Paul Thomas Anderson

BOLOGNA – Paul Thomas Anderson is about to return with what is already one of the most anticipated films of the year. Less than two minutes of trailers was enough to stir up fans, but Licorice Pizza it would have been in every cinephile's watchlist even without the poster. On the other hand, PTA is a trademark, but if many have seen it The Oilman, how many can say they know the entire filmography? You know, the first works often end up in oblivion, but they are still on the shelves of the streaming video libraries. So, after the episodes dedicated to Richard Linklater, Mike Nichols and David Lynch, follow us in this new episode of our Hot Corn Guide.

SIDNEY (1996) – Presented in Cannes, Anderson’s debut. Gambling, prostitution, crime, revenge are the cornerstones of the story in a twilight America that is the background to the events of the characters, multifaceted and already Andersonian: never white or black, never monolithic, always psychologically complex figures analyzed and deconstructed. Not a perfect film, but a good thriller that knows how to involve. Anderson takes his time, does not disdain dead moments, refers to the authors he loves (Scorsese, among all) but begins to elaborate a personal code made up of themes and stylistic choices. Where to see it: Sydney

BOOGIE NIGHTS (1997) – First Oscar nomination, for the original screenplay. The film traces the rise and fall of a porn movie star, played by Mark Wahlberg and modeled after John Holmes. Overwhelmed by success and cocaine addiction, the protagonist transforms into an alternate version of Tony Montana’s Scarface. To him Anderson adds a large cast of actors, a sort of extravagant family that constitutes a complex and varied human range. The directorial skills grow visibly: the sequence of the swimming pool is memorable. Where to see it: Boogie Nights.

MAGNOLIA (1999) – Paul Thomas Anderson’s dedication to Robert Altman, so much so that it seems an updated transposition of his America Today (which we told you here). Magnolia he won the Golden Bear in Berlin, but here there is no protagonist, but a succession of personalities, united by loneliness and suffering. Nine stories, connected only in one place, that show more aspects of an America torn and adrift (and with a huge Tom Cruise). With Magnolia, the psychological analysis of the characters and the attention to American reality become paramount. Absolutely unmissable. Where to see it: Magnolia

DRUNK OF LOVE (2002) – It seems absurd (indeed not), but Anderson proved capable of directing a romantic comedy, so much so that he was awarded at Cannes. Adam Sandler is the protagonist of this surreal story, which involves a man named Barry, a small business owner often subject to outbursts (almost certainly due to the pressure of the seven sisters) who manages to accumulate many free air miles thanks to the buying large quantities of pudding. It is not a demented comedy, that of Anderson, but grotesque, subtle, a tragicomedy that entertains and succeeds and in the enterprise of renewing an ancient genre. Where to see it: Drunk with love

THE PETROLEER (2007) – The masterpiece, does not need too many introductions. This time Anderson chooses an out of the ordinary personality, a ruthless oilman (the superb Daniel Day-Lewis), emblem of capitalism par excellence (and therefore of America) blinded by the desire for wealth. From the discovery of the first oil well to the grand finale, Anderson constructs a climax that leads to the explosion of raw violence, driven by the lust for power. A monumental film, destined to remain in history for the interpretations, the Oscar-winning photography, the soundtrack (Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead) and, of course, a top-level directing sector. Where to see it: The oilman

THE MASTER (2012) – The land of dreams laid bare again. Reflections on the dark sides of America return, on the returning past, on the desperation of man adrift. The protagonist is Freddie (Joaquin Phoenix) a veteran from the Second World War who left him severe trauma. Having fallen into alcoholism, he seems to find benefit in the teachings of a sect. Anderson’s criticism is clear: the “Master” is yet another leader who inculcates ideas in his followers and, more than a guide, is a master. This time the ending does not include violence (but in Anderson there is never violence as an end in itself, it is always representative of an extreme human condition), but a firm decision. Where to see it: The Master

VICE OF FORM (2014) – Joaquin Phoenix returns as a private investigator who comes face to face with surreal characters. The story is taken from Thomas Pynchon’s novel of the same name, which Anderson has adapted to the last comma. Once again, the director guides us through the follies of an America as extravagant as it is authentic, full of sui generis personality and neon lights. The historical period changes (it’s California in the 70s, here) but there remains the melancholy for the past and the certainty that the present is nothing more than a ruined world, pervaded by death, loneliness, violence. Beware of comic duets between Phoenix and Josh Brolin. Underrated upon release, it is an absolute cult. Where to see it: Form vice

THE HIDDEN THREAD (2017) – Perhaps Paul Thomas Anderson’s most intimate film. Daniel Day-Lewis, in the actor’s last work before retiring from the scene, is a skilled tailor dedicated to work, in which he excels thanks to a disruptive passion and attention to detail. He is an almost embalmed figure full of obsessions, who loves to surround himself with women but hates when they try to dominate him. Thus, the theme of power dear to Anderson reappears, together with the usual interest in the dissection of the human soul with the aim of studying its shadow areas. The love between the protagonist and his muse-lover will turn into a relationship made of ups and downs, sewn together by a hidden thread. Where to see it: The hidden thread