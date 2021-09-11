streaming the movie with Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson

ROME – The one told by Jaume Collet-Serra in Jungle Cruise – you can find it on CHILI – is the story of an exciting journey along the Amazon River with the friendly skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) and an intrepid researcher, Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt). Lily departs London, England, for the Amazon jungle and relies on Frank and his questionable services to guide her through the river aboard La Quila – his battered but charming boat. Lily wants to discover an ancient tree with special healing properties and the potential to change the future of medicine. Grappling with this epic journey, the unlikely couple will face countless dangers and supernatural forces hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But once the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes are higher

Do you want to see Jungle Cruise? You can find it on CHILI

NEWSLETTER | Sign up for the Hot Corn newsletter here!

Here you can see the trailer of the film: