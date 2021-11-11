streaming video now available – Nerd4.life

Twitch has finally come up Nintendo Switch, totally by surprise, through aofficial app made available in these minutes within the Nintendo eShop, obviously free and able to access the platform from the console.

Twitch app on Nintendo Switch requires a download very light and has a simple and intuitive interface, similar to that seen also on specific apps for other consoles.

Twitch, an image of the Nintendo Switch app

On the home page you can see some livestreams in progress, as well as the ability to navigate between channels, videos and users within the platform.

Obviously you can do the login to your account to retrieve all the settings, including favorites and history of views, it is also possible to search for videos by topics and watch various live shows between gameplay, chats, exports and all that Twitch has to offer at any time of the day.

Also, as reported in the official app description, “Sports are here. Tune in to your favorites: basketball, baseball, soccer, football, swimming, wrestling, hockey, billiards and many more, including talk shows, league channels, fantasy and esports. ” You can find more information on the official Twitch app page on Nintendo eShop.

