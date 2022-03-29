Streaming: where to see the winning films of the Oscars 2022 | NewsNet

The 2022 Oscar Awards, an edition marked by Will Smith’s aggression against Chris Rock, has already given its list of awards. All the winning films can now be seen in streaming.

The movies that are already available to watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney + and RTVE.

‘CODA’

‘CODA’ has been unmarked as the winner of the Oscar for best film giving the surprise. The film, written and directed by Sian Heder -winner of the Oscar for best adapted screenplay- is what you see and everything that part of its protagonists do not hear.

A ‘remake’ of the 2014 French film ‘The Bélier Family’, directed by Éric Lartigau, is an international co-production between the United States, France and Canada that can only be seen in theaters at the moment.

‘dune’

The work of fiction directed by Denis Villeneuve and which adapts the initial parts of the homonymous story by Frank Herbert published in 1965 has an explosive cast made up of Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa or Javier Bardem, among many others .

The success of the Canadian adaptation was previously translated into a dozen nominations for the 2022 Oscars -best film, best adapted screenplay, best soundtrack, best sound, best photography, best production design, best editing, best costume design, best makeup and hairdressing and best visual effects-, of which it has taken a total of six, and in the promise of the premiere of a second part by October 2023. It is available on HBO Max.

‘The power of the dog’

‘The power of the dog’ was one of the favorites with a total of 12 nominations for the Oscar Awards and came after sweeping the Golden Globes. However, at the 2022 Oscar ceremony, it only won the award for best direction for Jane Campion.

This ‘western’ based on the 1967 novel of the same name, written by Thomas Savage, has been one of the most acclaimed by critics. It saw the light for the first time in September 2021, at the Venice Film Festival in which its director won the Silver Lion for best direction; but since December 1 it is available on the Netflix platform.

‘The Williams Method’

The intra-story of the triumph of the sisters Venus and Serena Williams and how they revolutionized, thanks to their father’s ambition and tenacity, the world of tennis earned him six nominations for ‘The Williams Method’ at this awards gala; being its protagonist, Will Smith, the winner of the statuette for best actor and the person who has starred in the moment of the night by jumping on stage live and slapping Chris Rock. Her co-star, Aunjanue Ellis, competed for best supporting actress for this film, which has also brought together the singer Beyoncé, who has also not won the Oscar for best original song for the song ‘Be alive’.

Smith had just won the Golden Globe and the Bafta for best actor, so he started out as the great favorite of his list. At the moment, viewers can watch the film on HBO and for rent on Apple TV.