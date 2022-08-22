Street Cinema (August 2022)

The Department of Project Coordination of the Alicante City Council launches “Cinema en la calle”, a proposal for nighttime cultural leisure of the municipal urban development strategy Edusi, which aims to bring the cinema to the squares and bring the summer cultural offer closer to the residents of the city.

On Fridays and Saturdays in the second half of August will be screened at 10 p.m. great cinematographic successes of recent years in four places in the city, with free attendance and limited to capacity.

The scheduled films and the spaces to celebrate are the following:

FATHER THERE IS ONLY ONE. 2 (year 2022)The premiere of the cycle “cinema en la calle” will be the friday august 19 in the Plaza de Castellón, in Palmeretes. A family comedy directed and starred by Santiago Segura alongside Loles León, Toni Acosta and other greats of Spanish comedy -the third installment is currently in theaters-. After the sudden success of the application for fathers and mothers created by Javier, everything seems calm, but a new baby and the arrival of the mother-in-law will turn the family upside down.

OPERATION SHRIMP (year 2021)The film will be screened on saturday august 20 in the Plaza del Dr. Gómez Ulla, in front of the MARQ. A Spanish comedy by director Carlos Therón and starring Julián López, Miren Ibarguren, Natalia de Molina and Paco Tous. It tells the story of Sebas, a rookie policeman perfect for a dangerous mission: to infiltrate a flamenco-trap band – “Los Lolos” – as a keyboard player, which is going to play at the wedding of the daughter of a local trafficker.

TO ALL TRAIN. DESTINATION ASTURIAS (year 2021)The friday august 26 in the central Plaza de Gabriel Miró. A comedy by Santiago Segura starring Leo Harlem, Diego Arroba “El Cejas”, Florentino Fernández and Segura himself. A father decides to take his son to a camp in Asturias on a night train and some parents propose that he be the one to take several of his children. However, they do not count on being accompanied at the last minute by the grandfather of two of the children, an extravagant and irresponsible type. The train starts without the adults, but with the children alone inside and a crazy chase will begin to catch up with the train and a crazy trip.

MAMMA MIA: HERE WE GO AGAIN (year 2018)The cycle closes with the successful musical saturday august 27 in the Plaza del Mercado / May 25 (the Flowers). Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried and Colin Firth take the viewer back to the summer where it all began. From his life in the present, the protagonists of “Mamma mia!” They tell us about the events that took place in the magical summer in which this story of Sophie’s three possible parents began.