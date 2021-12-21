Street food places and a large terrace to welcome 300,000 tourists in the new Cruise Terminal

The contract was signed on Monday for the “concession of the passenger assistance service and the Maritime Station in the port of Ravenna, including the areas and capital goods and / or accessories, as well as the areas for the construction and management of the new Maritime Station and of other capital goods and / or complementary to the provision of the aforementioned service “. After the award of the tender, which took place last September, the areas of the Ravenna Cruise Terminal were entrusted to the new concessionaire Ravenna Civitas Cruise Port Srl, a joint venture between RCL Cruises Ltd, a Royal Caribbean Group company, and VSL Ravenna Srl.

This completes the process started in the summer of 2020, when RCL Cruises Ltd. itself presented the proposal for a public-private partnership for the construction of the new cruise terminal and the related concession. A project based on the relaunch of the cruise function of the port of Ravenna through the redevelopment of the Porto Corsini area in front of the Terminal and the integration of the Terminal with the surrounding environment. The buildings envisaged by the project will in fact be included in the context of the New Park of the Dunes which will be built by the Port System Authority itself.

Thanks to this agreement, the Ravenna airport will become a homeport, i.e. a starting and ending point of the cruise and not just a transit point, and it is estimated that it will welcome up to 300,000 passengers a year, with all that this can mean in terms of opportunities for the territory in relation to pre and post cruise stays, in collaboration with the regional airport system, in particular with the airports of Bologna, Forlì and Rimini. In addition to the possibility of supplying the ships that will stop in Ravenna with all the goods and services they will need.

The area, covering a total area of ​​12 hectares, will be conceived as a unitary project where equipped public green spaces and cycle-pedestrian paths intertwine with a series of services and equipment to support the Terminal. A place “rethought” in the name of continuity with the elements of naturalness that characterize the coastal system. In order to ensure environmental sustainability in the management of the Maritime Station, an electrification system for the docks will be created which will allow parked ships to turn off their engines and run on electricity. For this reason, the Port System Authority obtained 35 million euros from PNRR funds.

The buildings envisaged by the project will be dedicated not only to the cruise function, but also to other activities for both tourists and citizens. The cruise terminal will be developed on two floors and will be connected to the ships via a walkway at high altitude, which will extend along the pier, like a large terrace overlooking the sea of ​​the Ravenna beaches, to which new generation mobile boarding bridges will be attached. The five external volumes, on the south side of the concession area, will be an opportunity for exchanges and relationships, break and rest areas for the inhabitants of the beaches and the city of Ravenna, travelers and crews, with spaces intended for excellence street-food premises, a crew center and a desk for tourist and experiential information on the territory.

For homeport activities, the terminal company and other companies connected to the performance of the service will involve from 100 to 200 workers per day, including personnel assisting passengers, traffic, security, handling baggage and on-board supplies, to cleaning; also involved will be the technical-nautical services of the port of Ravenna, the drivers of buses, taxis, rental services with driver and supply trucks, assistants and tourist guides.

On days without ships at mooring, the terminal and its walkway overlooking the sea will open to both public and private events. In coordination with the Public Bodies, it will be possible to organize sporting events, artistic and literary paths, presentations, and much more. The large spaces on the ground floor are suitable for fairs and other large-scale activities. From the spring of 2022, the first cruise ships are expected to arrive in Porto Corsini, which are estimated to be able to relaunch the Terminal’s activity as early as next season. Precisely to give all stakeholders the opportunity to fully grasp the opportunities deriving from this significant recovery in cruise traffic, in February the Port Authority and the new manager will meet trade, tourism and citizenship operators.