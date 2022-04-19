Streets of Rage movie is in development, written by the creator of John Wick

John Wick franchise creator Derek Kolstad is writing a script for a Streets of Rage movie at Paramount and Sega, Deadline reports. DJ2 Entertainment and Escape Artists are producing the film, with the former also producing the Sonic the Hedgehog films. Apparently, there are no more concrete details about the movie yet, but it’s enough to sting.

Streets of Rage is a side-scrolling action game franchise that began on the Sega Genesis in 1991. It had two successful sequels before going dormant for decades. However, the 2020 release of Streets of Rage 4, from Dotemu, Lizardcube, and Guardcrush Games, revived the franchise in spectacular fashion, with critics hailing it as one of the best games in the genre. If ever there was a time for a Streets of Rage movie, this is it. At least it can’t be worse than the Double Dragon movie.

Of course, Paramount and Sega have managed to create some great movie adaptations of video games lately, with the success of Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and a third Knuckles movie and spin-off series on the way. Derek Kolstad also knows how to write a great action movie, and a Streets of Rage movie has to be absolutely explosive when it comes to martial arts. For these reasons, it’s a video game movie worth approaching with cautious optimism.

Stay tuned for updates.