Strengthen your legs and glutes thanks to these exercises with the kettlebell

There is little less than a month left for spring to arrive in our lives, and with the increase in temperatures, shorts often arrive. And who doesn’t want to show off firm legs and buttocks when the heat comes on? That is why today we bring you a workout routine you can do with the kettlebell. Take note of them.

The kettlebell, or kettlebell, is a cast iron ball, with a flat base and a handle at the top. Although the first weight with these characteristics is documented in 143 BC in Greece, its most popular use is around 1700 in the area of ​​the former Soviet Union, and it was used above all by merchants as a measure of weight to place in the balances of the markets. Later, it began to be used among men to show who could lift the most weight and they competed in circuses. From here, the potential it could have for physical preparation was already seen, and it ended up being declared an official ethnic sport of Russia in 1974.

But beyond the brief history, we go with the important thing in this article: the routine. There is no set number of repetitions, but you should do as many as you can while performing the technique correctly. So if you see that your legs begin to weaken, it will be time to stop the exercise. As for the weight, take one that is not impossible for you to lift, but that is not light either. You must find the middle ground that works for you.

Routine with a kettlebell

swing: it consists of standing, with the knees slightly bent and with the back straight. Take the weight with both hands and make a pendulum movement, so that the kettlebell walks between your legs and then rises to the height of your chest. American Swing: It is practically the same as the previous swing, but with the difference that when you raise the weight, you will not stop at chest height, but rather you will raise your arms until the kettlebell is above your head. Be careful when uploading it, lest you hit your head and end up going to the emergency room. Turkish uprising: lying on your back, you will flex one leg and the other will be stretched out. You will have one arm completely stretched upwards, and you will take the weight with that hand. What you will have to achieve is to get up from the ground but always keeping the kettlebell high. sumo squat: It is like doing a regular squat, but with your legs a little more open and raising and lowering the weight between your legs, taking it with your arms stretched towards the ground. clean and jerk: Stand tall with your legs hip-width apart and the weight on the floor. Make a first squat to catch it and raise your arm to chest height. When it is there, you will have to do a second movement in a row, in which you will do another mini squat while with your arm you give impulse to lift the weight until it reaches above your head. Gorilla rowing: stand with your legs spread, a little more than the width of your hips, and leave two dumbbells on the floor. Bend your knees slightly and lower your back so you can rest each hand on your kettlebell. What you should do now is alternately lift the weights up to shoulder height.





