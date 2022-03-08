strengthening the midfield is the key to the final sprint in the league

MilanNews.it

As had already happened in the Coppa Italia derby against Inter, Ismael Bennacer proved to be the best in the field even in the victorious away match in Naples. The signal given by the player, caught on the fly by the coach Stefano Pioli who deployed him in the middle of the field alongside Sandro Tonali and Franck Kessie, is in great physical condition. Here then is that the Rossoneri coach, with a small tactical variant – no playmaker – put his colleague Luciano Spalletti in difficulty, beating him for the first time in his career after 11 failed matches. The Algerian turned out to be fundamental both in the phase of breaking the game plots of the opponents and in the construction phase. The midfielder from Napoli, formed for the occasion by Stanislav Lobotka and Fabian Ruiz, suffered from the Rossoneri’s numerical superiority like never before.

STRENGTHENING THE MIDFIELD AS A KEY TO THE SCUDETTO FLYING

Playing in midfield with Bennacer low top flanked by Kessie and Tonali in the role of half wings as happened in Naples, could turn out to be the winning move in this championship sprint (Milan lack 10 league games). Pioli understood this, and with the Azzurri he fielded a fake 4-2-3-1, which looked a lot like a 4-1-4-1 or a 4-3-3. At the expense of this tactical variant is Brahim Diaz. In fact, the Spaniard did not even take over in Sunday’s match remaining on the bench for the full 90 minutes, something that had happened to him this season only in the match against Roma on 31 October. At the time, however, Diaz was a veteran of Covid, and therefore it was not a real technical choice. The one against Napoli, on the other hand, appears to be a sort of ‘rejection’ for the Rossoneri 10, who has not been performing at their best for too long. The first alternative to those who are currently the holders in the middle of the field of Milan (Kessie-Bennacer-Tonali) is called Rade Krunic, who ousted Tiemoué Bakayoko in the role of first change in midfield. The feeling is that Pioli will continue to field the team without an attacking midfielder (or in any case masking it). We hope this will be the winning move in the remaining games that the Devil has to play between now and the end of the season.