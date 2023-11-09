Streptococcus pyogenes: what it is and how it spreads

A new outbreak of Streptococcus pyogenes bacteria has put the country on alert With 487 confirmed cases and 78 deaths, as confirmed by the Health Ministry in its latest statement. This Thursday in San Juan they confirmed 3 deaths and 18 infections.

Group A streptococcus commonly causes various skin infections such as impetigo, cellulitis, and scarlet fever., However, sometimes it can turn into a severe or aggressive disease, which can be life-threatening.

What is Streptococcus pyogenes?

It is a bacteria that has about 80 different serotypes. The most common diseases caused by it are angina and skin infections. They occur mainly in children aged 4 to 10 years during spring and autumn. This can affect adults also.

Other diseases it causes are scarlet fever, erysipelas (skin infection), otitis media and puerperal fever.

What serious infections does it cause?

Although they are rare, they can cause serious infections, such as pneumonia, meningitis, ear infections (mastoiditis), strep throat (peritonsillitis), bacteremia (bacteria in the blood), osteomyelitis (bone infection); and in rare cases serious skin infections and other complications with high mortality.

what are the symptoms?

The most common symptoms of angina are: fever, sore throat or pain with swallowing, and enlarged lymph nodes in the neck.

In case of superficial skin infection, the following may occur: fever, local pain in one area, redness and, if it progresses, small blisters and some scabs.

Why is the infection more serious in some cases?

Some patients may develop more severe infections because they have bacteria with more aggressive abilities, capable of releasing toxins, triggering the so-called streptococcal toxic shock syndrome.

Some patients may have risk factors that reduce their defenses and promote bacterial invasion, such as: previous viral or bacterial infections (chickenpox, skin infections, etc.) or diseases that reduce their defenses.

What are the warning signs for consultation?

You should seek consultation if fever (body temperature higher than 37°8) occurs with any of the following symptoms:

Sore throat.

B) Localized pain in the skin with redness and/or small blisters.

If it is possible to avoid contagion, it is advisable to seek medical advice at home or in places with less traffic. Otherwise go to the nearest health center.

What is the best method of prevention?

Wash hands frequently with soap and water.

Clean and ventilate all rooms daily.

Maintain rest if symptoms occur. Do not go to work or school while symptoms persist.

Do not self-medicate.

Cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a disposable tissue to avoid infecting other people.

Are there vaccines for prevention?

No. However, it is important to keep the vaccination schedule up to date to avoid other diseases that this bacterial invasion promotes.

Which is the treatment?

Treatment is with antibiotics, which must be indicated by the doctor.

It is important not to self-medicate, or skip or reduce antibiotic treatment, as this is likely to lead to a higher number of recurrences and/or complications.



