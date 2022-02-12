Stress and Anger Cause Heart Disease: The Study

Those who suffer from anxiety, stress and get very angry are often at increased risk of developing heart disease. Here is the recent study.

When people who get angry are told to stay calm otherwise they may have heart problems it is not a mistaken belief. It is the plain and simple truth. When a person has a lot of stress, a lot of anxiety, he gets angry, the body is upset and health is compromised. So what worries the mind can also spill over to the body, particularly the body heart.

There have been several studies on this topic which all came to the same conclusion. The latest research was done by a group of Boston researchers and scholars. Then the whole thing was published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

We see below what the Americans have taken into consideration, what they have highlighted and what have been the reflections on this topic.

Stress, anxiety, anger cause heart disease

Boston scholars analyzed the life and aging processes of men aged 33 to 65. At the start of the study, these had no health problems of any kind. Then blood tests and checks were repeated every 3-5 years until death.

Of course, the values ​​that were taken into account were triglycerides, bad cholesterol, total cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body weight. By comparing the data and looking at levels of stress, anxiety, nervousness, those with higher neuroticism had a 13% greater chance of developing heart disease, heart attack, stroke and diabetes.

Anxiety increased this rate by 10% involving several risk factors. The conclusions of the experts are that when negative anxiety occurs in daily life it goes to health and there is no doubt about this.

Therefore, people have to be very careful. Furthermore, those who have a hectic life, full of stress, anxiety, those with a very irascible character must make frequent checks to monitor the risk factors for heart disease and absolutely must improve all these elements.