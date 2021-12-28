We have said several times that we must take the topic of “drugs” with a grain of salt as it is quite delicate. In fact, when we superficially take a drug without a prescription, we do not think about the consequences.

Therefore, it is of fundamental importance to always first contact your trusted doctor who, knowing our pathologies, can give us confirmation for the taking of drugs we consider harmless. Medicines generally serve to make us feel better. Just think, for example, of paracetamol against fever. Yet, if taken long-term, they could be counterproductive and not only kidney problems but also calcium and iron would slide down due to these harmless drugs.

Maybe we take medications prescribed by the doctor because we suffer from certain diseases. But perhaps few people know that some of these drugs are responsible for insomnia. It is certainly an annoying feeling not being able to sleep, as we are disturbed by something, especially when an intense and tiring day awaits us the next day. To determine the possible causes of insomnia we thought of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, which indicated some factors.

Medicines and other causes of insomnia

Stress and anxiety aren’t the only causes of insomnia, but these drugs could be too. In fact, the ISS has drawn up a list of possible causes, where at the top it mentions stress and anxiety which, as we know, can play tricks on a psychological level.

Going on, he also mentions possible heart diseases including, for example, tachycardia that leads the patient to wake up with an impulse, if he were in the phase of semi-sleep. And remaining in the psychological field, he also mentions more serious problems such as depression.

In this vein, the drugs that could cause insomnia are antidepressants and steroid drugs such as corticosteroids. In these cases, it will be of paramount importance to contact your doctor for a consultation, as prolonged insomnia could worsen the quality of life.

If, on the other hand, your doctor has prescribed these drugs for a short time and we have problems with insomnia, it is likely that we will resume our normal nighttime routine as soon as we have expelled the effects of the drugs. In any case, if we have been on vacation or traveling for work and therefore have changed bed and pillows or have gone to places with the time difference, then having difficulty sleeping could be a normal and temporary factor.

The causes of insomnia should be evaluated based on your lifestyle, diet and medications, and with your doctor. Only in this way will it be possible to determine the real causes. In any case, once again we argue that the doctor’s opinion is undisputed, therefore it is necessary to consult him for any information.

