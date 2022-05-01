stress and burnout for three cashiers on quattro- Corriere.it

from Gianni Santucci

The Bicocca study: risk of exhaustion for workers treated as objects

They were at the forefront, but without having the mission, or even the slightest preparation, of the other categories that during the darkest months of the pandemic were in the same position, namely the health professions. Cashiers, shop assistants and supermarket warehouse workers, however, shared an unprecedented level of stress with doctors and nurses. If three elements (fatigue / exhaustion, indifference / cynicism, decline in professional efficacy) are evaluated to measure the level of burnout, 42 per cent of supermarket employees had high scores on two parameters, while 31 per cent high levels on all three. It means that 73 percent of employees of food department stores during the onset of the pandemic and the lockdownhas endured “severe”, or at any rate important, psychological suffering.

The investigation The results are contained in a study by the Department of Psychology of the Bicocca University (it was signed by Roberta Valtorta, Cristina Baldisarri and Chiara Volpato). The research, just published, refers to the period of the outbreak of the pandemic, the first wave, but also offers insights to current events: both regarding the change in the rules on the use of the mask, and more generally the working conditions in supermarkets . It is a research (output on the Journal of community & applied social psychology) innovative in a number of aspects.

The mental health emergency In fact, the study relates the development of burnout both with organizational and relational aspects in the workplace, and with the perception of “dehumanization” (therefore directly on what defines the dignity of the worker). And then it explores a sector of society (supermarket employees, in fact) that had so far been neglected by research on the psychological consequences of the pandemic, which has focused, in the vast majority of cases, on the health professions. “It can be argued – it is written in the conclusions – that the coronavirus explosion has generated an emergency for mental health in this group of workers”.

Burnout More specifically, explains Roberta Valtorta, “we found that the aspects most linked to objectification (feeling like tools, ed) are related to the workload, while the work environment had a stronger impact on burnout. The support or not of colleagues and superiors, therefore relational aspects, is instead more connected to the other dimension of burnout, cynicism, or indifference or perception of poor effectiveness “.

The impact There is also another level of interactions, those between stress and “dehumanization”, which can be divided into two aspects. «One is what is called” biologization “- continues the scholar – and that is the sensation of perceiving oneself or feeling perceived by others as a carrier of disease, a vehicle of contagion. Workers who have internalized this feeling the most have scores that indicate a higher stress level. Objectification is the other aspect, which can be defined as a denial of humanitythe feeling of being considered as tools: it is an aspect related to loads and working hours, therefore to fatigue, exhaustion as an indicator of stress “.

The precariat For example, contracts with, worsened the psychological condition of employees in supermarkets many stories of workers with precarious or part-time workers who found themselves catapulted into shifts and hours doubled from one day to the next. At the end of the questionnaire, an open space was left for notes and observations. Many workers, especially cashiers and cashiers, who were constantly in contact with the flow of customers, and therefore with the constant fear of being infected or becoming a vehicle of contagion for their families, expressed strong discomfort. A cashier wrote: “I feel treated as if I am a part of the cashier.”

If you want to stay updated on news from Milan and Lombardy, subscribe for free to the Corriere Milano newsletter. It arrives every Saturday in your mailbox at 7am. Enough

click here.