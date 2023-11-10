Stress and fatigue can have these effects on your voice and the way you speak.

Do you remember that feeling when you’re talking to someone on the phone and the sound starts to fade away due to interference or lack of coverage? Disappointment The reason for this difficulty in communicating is the same as when, due to aphonia, hoarseness or dysphonia, one is forced to speak softly or directly feels that he cannot speak. And voice is not only a means of communication, but also a part of Identification, “Even when you think, you do it by hearing your own voice in your mind,” argue Carlos Campana and Esther Justel, voice experts and ‘vocal coaches’ at Vocalo. That is why it is not unusual that the emotional state and what we experience on a daily basis directly affects how our voice sounds and how we speak. “When you are sad, extremely tired or when you are experiencing any other circumstance that prevents you from performing to your fullest, it is noticed immediately, without even looking at you, that’s all. They can even notice it on the phone after hearing your voice,” he explains.

One of the emotional states that most affects voice condition TensionBecause there are many consequences associated with this condition, such as reflux gastroesophageal, dryness in the mouth or strain Muscle can have a direct negative effect on it.

On the one hand, dryness in the mouth, more difficult vowel pronunciation and discomfort when swallowing can make the act of speaking more costly and tiring, requiring additional effort, which in turn causes even greater fatigue. Also the sound. On the other hand, muscle tension throughout the body in stressful situations also affects the voice because it requires the coordinated action of many muscles to function properly. Regarding reflux, the truth is that under conditions of maximum stress, stomach acids can affect the vocal cords if they somehow come into contact with them.

voice warning signals

Waking up in the morning with no voice, making the physical effort to speak on a daily basis, or losing your voice as the day progresses or night falls can be indicators that your voice is suffering the effects of external or damaging factors. According to Vocalo singing trainers, it is being misused. In the first case, Get up without a sound, This may be a sign that the person sleeps with their mouth open or that they raised their voice too loudly the day before. Campana and Justel explain, “While it is true that it takes some time to stretch your voice and activate your muscles, if this need exceeds 30 minutes it is possible that you are putting too much pressure on yourself.” And there will be consequences.”

Yes, he is that person It takes more effort to speak As the days go on, you may be suffering from the effects of reflux or develop a respiratory illness, you may not be drinking enough water, you may be suffering from the effects of passive smoking, or you may be losing your voice. Will be using.

generally yes voice gets worse throughout the day This is a sure indicator that the larynx has become inflamed. According to Vocalo vocal trainers, there is a solution to this if you learn to use your voice better.

Practical exercises to improve your voice

How to take care of your voice so that it sounds sweet

To explain in a simple way how to make the voice welcoming and friendly, experts refer to the tone that is usually used when a person addresses a child: a Soft, loving and warm sound. However, it is not really necessary to be aware of what you are doing to achieve these types of sounds, the truth is that there can be technical obstacles in creating them, so you have to do the most to organize the sounds. Attention should be given to them first. «Almost all of us have a neural response hardwired into our DNA to emit less volume: we raise and squeeze the larynx, thereby reducing the resonance space and resulting in a shorter sound, but this Not only is it inconvenient, it can also be dangerous. feeling terrible,” he explains. So the task is to achieve adjust sound And making it more pleasant would involve learning to make those softer sounds with medium/high volume, because there it is easier for the larynx to not be so stressed and make the sound more pleasant. Once that point is reached, the volume reduction will be worked on little by little, preventing the larynx’s squeezing response from appearing.

What professional singers do to improve their voices, as experts explain Relax muscles that are not needed And use only those that are necessary. He explains, “A comfortable voice enhances the frequencies that are pleasant to the human ear, no matter what type of voice you have, whether nasal or ‘whistling’-toned.”

It also affects rhythm who you talk to, volume And this Tone Well, not only the voice has to be considered comfortable, but the way of speaking also has to feel comfortable. But the fact that a way of speaking expresses relaxation does not mean, as they clarify, that it should be boring, since the ideal is to play with the tone and volume of the voice, while leaving room for silence. And so, of course, to listen.