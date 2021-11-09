Stress Doubles the Risk of Death or Heart Attack – Healthcare

If you have heart disease, stress can double your risk of death or heart attack, according to an international study coordinated by Emory University in Atlanta published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

“There is growing evidence of a link between psychological distress and coronary heart disease risk,” explain the researchers.

However, “although mental stress-induced ischemia has been recognized as a common phenomenon in patients with stable coronary artery disease, little information is available on its prognostic significance.”

The study sought to fill this gap by evaluating over 900 patients enrolled in two studies conducted between 2011 and 2016 and following them for about 5 years. All had previous heart problems, but some of them also had a high sensitivity to mental stress: when subjected to psychological pressure they experienced ischemia, that is, an insufficient supply of blood and oxygen to the heart. Research showed that these patients, compared to those without stress ischemia, had a two and a half times higher risk of experiencing heart attack or death during the study period and two times higher of being hospitalized for heart failure. The risk was found to be higher for men than for women and particularly pronounced for those who had previously had a heart attack or suffered from heart failure or diabetes.

The researchers clarify that “more research is needed to assess whether mental stress ischemia is of clinical value,” but this factor should be considered in patients with heart problems, “as it is susceptible to medical and lifestyle interventions. , such as aerobic exercise, stress management training, up to the intake of antidepressant, beta-blocker and antianginal drugs “.