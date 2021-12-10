Stress makes you age faster, you need self-control

Stress causes life’s clock to tick faster and age earlier. But it is possible to manage its effects by strengthening the regulation of emotions and using self-control.

To say it is a study by Yale University published in the journal Translational Psychiatry. According to scholars, prolonged stress increases the risk of heart disease, addictions, mood disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder. It can also affect metabolism, accelerating obesity-related ailments, such as diabetes.

Stress also weakens our ability to regulate emotions and think clearly. Yale researchers analyzed 444 people between 19 and 50 years: thanks to the analysis they noticed that the most stressed had a greater number of markers of aging and physiological changes such as insulin resistance.

But stress did not affect health to the same extent. Those who were more psychologically resilient, that is, those who had greater emotion regulation and greater self-control, had greater resistance to the consequences of stress. “These findings support the popular idea that stress makes us age faster,” said Zachary Harvanek, a researcher who led the study.