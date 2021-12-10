Health

Stress makes you age faster, you need self-control

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Stress causes life’s clock to tick faster and age earlier. But it is possible to manage its effects by strengthening the regulation of emotions and using self-control.

To say it is a study by Yale University published in the journal Translational Psychiatry. According to scholars, prolonged stress increases the risk of heart disease, addictions, mood disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder. It can also affect metabolism, accelerating obesity-related ailments, such as diabetes.

Stress also weakens our ability to regulate emotions and think clearly. Yale researchers analyzed 444 people between 19 and 50 years: thanks to the analysis they noticed that the most stressed had a greater number of markers of aging and physiological changes such as insulin resistance.

But stress did not affect health to the same extent. Those who were more psychologically resilient, that is, those who had greater emotion regulation and greater self-control, had greater resistance to the consequences of stress. “These findings support the popular idea that stress makes us age faster,” said Zachary Harvanek, a researcher who led the study.

© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

«From experts to beginners, training designed for everyone» – Corriere.it

November 3, 2021

today 12,764 infections and 89 deaths. Intensive care increases, positivity rate of 1.8%

1 week ago

Here is the refined and elegant tropical plant that could promote relaxation and soothe stress

2 weeks ago

what it is, first symptoms and how to prevent it

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button