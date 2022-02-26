Stress would contribute to esophageal reflux in the pediatric population, says Dr. del Valle Segarra

Stress is an important factor particularly in adolescents, although it can also be seen in children and pre-adolescents.

In an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health, the Pediatric Gastroenterologist at the Hospital San José, Children’s Hospital, Antonio del Valle Segarra, delved into the Reflux gastroesophageal in children and his relationship with stress and the anxiety.

The Reflux gastroesophageal is a term used, when the contents of the stomach return to the esophagus, and it is normal for it to occur several times a day. However, being repetitive, it can become the pathology of Reflux gastroesophageal

“It’s controversial in medicine in terms of whether the stress it can cause irritation, there are people who think that it does not, there are those who think that it does not cause it, but it definitely contributes, we have not really defined that well yet, “said the specialist.

Among the main symptoms are: pain in the upper abdomen, burning or burning sensation, regurgitation sensation. However, in the case of teenagersthe symptoms will be assimilated to those of an adult, such as those mentioned above.

“On children younger, well, we are going to have other manifestations, right, because they do not say that I have heartburn, if they can complain, and depending on the boy or girl they can specify that they have a little pain in the chest, but we also have when parents, mom and dad they observe that at the moment he has not eaten, at the moment they see him as swallowing or chewing, that is a common complaint”, commented Dr. Antonio del Valle Segarra.

Similarly, among the main symptoms in childrenthere may be retching and nausea, however there may also be symptoms such as frequent coughing at bedtime or after eating and halitosis (bad breath with an acid smell).

Identify this disease childrenis complicated because in the first part it depends on the clinical picture manifested by the parents, however, it can also be diagnosed through endoscopy, biopsies, PH studies.

However, there is a contrast study, in which the patient is given a liquid to drink and some plates are taken as the liquid decreases, and although it is very effective when viewing the anatomy to identify ulcers and Otherwise, it is not recommended for diagnosing Reflux gastroesophageal

Among the main causes are infections, medications, and others. In most cases, treatment is effective, however there are some cases of children in which it becomes Reflux chronic gastroesophageal, but it is less frequent.

“There is a population of patients who have other conditions, which is becoming more common, for example, in little children with cerebral palsy or neurological damage, that population of patients is common for them to have Reflux chronic gastroesophageal pain,” he said.

There are patients who come with a picture of Reflux chronic, worse with age stress and the anxietyin these cases, it is relevant to study the patient’s environment, in order to determine the causes and factors that are triggering the anxiety and depression.

“Sometimes we have patients who have a great feeling of Refluxthey have the symptoms, we give them the treatments, they don’t improve, we do the endoscopy, and in reality no significant inflammation is observed, sometimes that anxiety in the emotional part, it can definitely lead the patient to feel some symptoms that do not go hand in hand with what is being observed,” he pointed out.

The stress is an important factor, particularly in teenagersalthough it can also be seen in children and pre teens“in the children small is becoming less common, although we know that there are children going through traumatic events, death in the family, moving, parental separation or divorce, definitely all of those factors contribute and can increase symptoms.”

That is why it is crucial to have all the information related to symptoms and environment from the beginning of the treatment, in the same way, the pandemic has also been a factor that contributes to the stress and the anxiety.

In cases where the patient has Reflux chronic gastroesophageal disease, follow-up and treatment is done, and in cases, you can be in periods without the need for medication.

The most common treatments to prevent this condition from becoming chronic in childrenare medications that decrease the production of acid in the stomach, proton pump inhibitor medications can also be used, and in some cases, both can be used.

The purpose of these medications is to decrease the acid and cause the lining of the esophagus to heal. Similarly, it is vitally important to follow a diet that avoids acids and irritating foods, the treatment can last between 4 and 8 weeks, if it is a chronic condition, the medications can be used long-term because they do not bring no side effect.

In cases in which even with treatment, the symptoms persist, it is advisable to do an endoscopy to avoid diseases such as eosinophilic esophagitis, in the same way, there are fungal esophagitis, infections, viruses. Therefore, it is recommended to verify that there is no other additional pathology contributing to the symptoms of the Reflux gastroesophageal

“When it is a recurrent process, one wants to be sure that the patient is responding to the treatment, I reassess him and make sure that the mucosa, those walls are healing and are fine, right. Because in the long term, well, if there is some complications that we want to avoid”, emphasized

There are risk factor’sas the obesityas stated by Dr. Antonio del Valle Segarra: “we have an epidemic of obesity in the children and teenagers and many of these patients develop many health complications, and the Reflux gastroesophageal is one of them”.

Another factor that influences this disease is diet, a diet high in irritating foods could be a trigger, when the patient has other conditions that can influence or is taking some medications chronically, such as those used to combat inflammation of juvenile arthritis.

