Stretched and torn: Kim Kardashian permanently damaged Marilyn Monroe’s most famous dress

Kim Kardashian accused of forever damaging Marilyn Monroe’s most famous dress

The historic Marilyn Monroe dress that kim kardashian wore last May at the Met Gala has suffered “significant” and “permanent” damage, as reported by an expert and collector of objects belonging to the actress.

Scott Forner, who claims to have the largest private collection of Monroe’s files and personal items, shared on his website and on social media photographs comparing the state of the dress “before and after” Kardashian put it on to attend the exclusive event held every year in New York.

His verdict is that the piece has “permanent” damage, with several tears on the back, missing glass and others hanging by a thread.

“It was worth it?”, asks Forner in his article to the owner of the iconic dress, owned by the American franchise Ripley’s Believe It or Not!which currently has it on display at one of its locations in Los Angeles.

The company lent the dress to Kardashian to wear upon her arrival at the Met Gala, where she was one of the celebrities who attracted the most attention for her outfit. And it is that the dress is practically American history and pop cultureWell, it was the one Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to then US President John F. Kennedy in 1962, just a few months before the actress’s death.

In order to put on the outfit, Kardashian had to undergo a diet with which she says she lost more than 7 kilos in three weeks and even changed into a replica once he reached the entrance to the party, as he couldn’t move freely.

The 41-year-old celebrity She barely had the dress on for a few minutes, upon her arrival at the gala, because then she changed it for a replica to protect the original. However, according to Forner, this did not prevent the piece from suffering “significant” damage despite repeated assurances given by the owners.

The International Council of Museums had already stressed that this type of “historical clothing should not be worn by anyone”, because even if they are private property, they should be seen as a heritage to be preserved “for future generations”.

Kim Kardashian at the MET Gala in New York (Getty Images)

“I am extremely respectful of the dress and what it means to American history,” she told fashion before the party. “I would never want to sit on it or eat on it or risk damaging it and I won’t wear the kind of body makeup I usually wear.”

Nevertheless, It seems that simply posing for photos on the red carpet with Pete Davidson may have damaged the “most expensive dress in the world”.

Marilyn Monroe’s iconic crystal-covered gown was allegedly damaged when Kim Kardashian wore it on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

On Monday, pop culture posted side-by-side photos of the dress, allegedly before and after Kardashian wore it to the Met. One of the brooches shows signs of stretched fabric and missing crystalsparticularly around the back closure of the dress.

(With information from EFE)

