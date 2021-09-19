stretching drives everyone crazy

Elisabetta Canalis continues to ignite on social media showing all her curves: amazing workouts for the showgirl

On social media she is always very followed and appreciated and so is Elisabetta Canalis she indulged in targeted training. On his profile Instagram the Italian showgirl performed some stretching exercises by being filmed with all her curves in the foreground. The former tissue appeared so in splendid shape with the beauty that has always distinguished her. In the last few hours she has also returned to talk about her love story with George Clooney.

Elisabetta Canalis, the truth with George Clooney

Their love story lasted two years, ending in 2011 and so the showgirl revealed the whole truth to Lives on the cover, her new program on Tv8: “George he is a very funny person, it was he who loved playing pranks more than me. For example, he loved making water balloons for paparazzi. If you have received water balloons, know that it was him, not me! ”.

Finally, the same Elizabeth he recounted the noble gestures of his famous actor, his ex: “I can say a beautiful thing about when he bought Villa Oleandra. The sine qua non was that two Portuguese who were already working in the villa remained in service. Two exceptional and very professional people with whom I spent two wonderful summers. George he even gave them the house they live in, a nice gesture ”.