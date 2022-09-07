Stretching, key to preventing muscle injuries – Health and Well-being

Stretching is just as important as physical activity. This technique consists of lengthening the length of a muscle or muscle group, separating the insertion points. Performing it daily with or without physical activity in between is extremely healthy, because it helps maintain flexibility, tone and strength. By the Lic. in Kinesiology and Physiatry Nicolás Righelato.

It also improves motor coordination, prevents muscle injuries and increases blood and lymphatic circulation. Therefore, it contributes both to the mobility of the different segments of the body and to its functioning and well-being in general.

When doing physical activity, the muscles work in contraction and relaxation, that is, shortening and lengthening accordingly. After this activity and already in a period of rest, the constituent fibers of the muscles remain in an anarchic state, that is, disordered in relation to their normal structure.

The elongation after physical activity favors the rearrangement of muscle fibers, improving their circulation, oxygenation, the arrival of cells responsible for scavenging waste substances generated during activity, and also the arrival of nutrients and cells to regenerate. the muscle.

The elongation performed daily can become a great change for the quality of life of those who practice it. There may be no discomfort at all, so this activity will still help for the reasons discussed above. You don’t have to be sick or exercising to practice it. It is good to have a general elongation scheme of the main muscle groups (neck, thoracic region, arms, forearms and hands, lumbar spine and lower limbs).

This article was published in the Icarus Health & Longevity Center Educational Material, and granted for publication to AIM.