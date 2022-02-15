Strike expands Bitcoin payments to Argentina

Strikethe famous wallet developed by the startup Zap, which allows Bitcoin transactions to and from a normal bank account, operating on the Lightning Network, is further expanded, landing in Argentina, and thus opening a bridge to the increasingly promising South American market for cryptocurrencies.

Strike brings Bitcoin payments to Argentina

“Argentina is one of the most interesting countries for building the Bitcoin economy, leveraging Bitcoin as both a superior resource and a superior payment network”,

has affirmed Jack Mallersfounder and CEO of Strike.

“With our launch, Strike offers a reliable and superior financial experience to a country facing inflation, predatory payment networks and unusable cross-border transfers. Using Bitcoin and the Lightning Network, the Argentine people can now maintain a stable cash balance that can be spent both instantly and without fees. This is a superior financial experience that legacy financial institutions have failed to provide to the Argentine people, further demonstrating why Bitcoin is a superior monetary system that builds toward financial inclusion and helps restore basic human freedom. ”

added the CEO, making it clear that entering the Argentine country would be only the first step towards an expansion in the South American continent.

Strike aims at South America and Europe

According to the first rumors, by the first half of 2022 the service should arrive in Brazil and later by the end of the year, in Colombia and Venezuela.

Argentina is the third country, after the United States and El Salvador, in which the Micropayment service with Strike is launched. In the Central American country, which made bitcoin legal tender in September, Strike in a few months became the most downloaded app in the country.

Argentina is one of the countries where the adoption of cryptocurrencies is highest, also due to very high inflation rates for years, which make cryptocurrencies a useful tool for making transactions safe, fast and sheltered from hyperinflation.

In the 2021 ranking of the Global Crypto Adoption Index of Chain Analysis, the country occupies the tenth position.

By the end of 2021 Strike should also have entered Europe, but the European launch was delayed for at least 8/9 months, according to what has been declared by one source inside the company.

At the end of September 2021, Twitter launched the service that allows the payment of tips of its users, also in cryptocurrencies, using its Lightning Network and thanks to the Strike wallet.