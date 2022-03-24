Strike of security guards at airports in Germany this Tuesday | Europe up to date | D.W.

According to the German airport association ADV, the demonstrations will affect “tens of thousands of passengers” at eight airports: Frankfurt, Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg, Hannover, Stuttgart, Düsseldorf and Cologne/Bonn.

“The strike should lead to major disruptions and flight cancellations,” Frankfurt airport, the country’s first, tweeted Monday because security checkpoints will remain closed all day.

“Passengers will not be able to go through security checkpoints to take their flights,” added the platform, which advised users against going to the airport. Transit passengers should be less affected, although delays are expected.

This Tuesday there are 750 takeoffs and landings scheduled in Frankfurt, and an influx of 80,000 passengers.

The Verdi union demands salary increases and a collective agreement for the nearly 25,000 security agents at German airports. Germany is one of the European Union (EU) countries where inflation has shot up the most in recent months, reaching 5.1% year-on-year in February. However, wage claims are moderate.

jov (efe, wdr5)