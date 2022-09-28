Strike takes hold in Haiti as it enters its second day today

The Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, and provincial towns were still paralyzed on Monday, in compliance with a call for a three-day general strike. convened by two of the most powerful drivers’ unions in the country.

Meanwhile, the known report early in the morning has been confirmed indicating that a mob of Haitians set fire to the Ministry of Economy and Finance in Gonaives, causing enormous damage and material losses.

At the head of this protest movement, which has as its base point the rejection of the increase in fuel prices, there are the United Front of Transporters and Workers of Haiti (Futrah) and the Association of Owners and Drivers.

The situation in Gonavie is complicated, according to reports. All the main entrances to the city are blocked by barricades.

Earlier in the day, protesters set fire to the office of the Artibonite Departmental Directorate of the Ministry of Economy and Finance and vandalized all its addresses. Archival documents were reduced to ashes.

Meanwhile, press reports from the capital city indicate that public transport service and large-scale commerce were “completely paralyzed.”

The noisy capital city woke up under a tense atmospherewith their neighbors fearful that as the day goes by there could be incidents, specifically looting and attacks on businesses.

In the center of the city, in Delmas, in Pétion Ville, all work is paralyzed, according to a report by the Gazette Haiti News. Banking, commercial, store and public institution activities were suspended.

The transport federations are trying to force Prime Minister Ariel Henry to withdraw the decision to increase the price of petroleum products in the market.

After completing the three days of the scheduled strike, the transport unions intend to radicalize the struggle by calling for street protests on the 28th and 29th, together with political organizations, then to demand the resignation of the head of government, Ariel Henry.

Haiti authorizes purchase of fuel from the DR

The Haitian government yesterday authorized the importation of fuel from the Dominican Republic to supply the Caracol Industrial Park, whose delivery was suspended by the international supplier company, due to roadblocks and violence in Haiti.

This was stated yesterday by the director of the Technical Execution Unit of the Haitian Ministry of Economy and Finance and manager of the Caracol Industrial Park, Pierre Michel Joassaint, in a statement for the newspaper Le Nouvelliste.

They are exploring, together with the company Ereca International, the supplier of energy to the park, “all the possibilities to respond to this situation”, Joassaint told the Haitian outlet.

However, the official indicated that before ensuring the receipt of fuel from the Dominican Republic, there are administrative procedures that the US electric company must carry out.

At the moment, the two main limitations to normalize operations in the industrial park are, first, that the fuel used by the supplier Ereca Internacional is in the Varreux terminal”, under the control of the “Barbecue” gang and, second, the barricades that obstruct the movement of loads in the product.

They killed “Lele”

more kidnappings

Johnley Pierre, aka “Lèlè”, alleged leader of the 3 Rivières Gang, was killed by the Police during an operation carried out in Port de Paix.

Meanwhile, armed individuals kidnapped the director general of the National Office for Educational Cooperation (ONAPE), Hervé Boursiquot, in the capital.

Also, the Bahama Foreign Minister, Frederick Mitchell, reported the kidnapping of an employee of his country’s embassy in Port-au-Prince.