Strikes, today the freight and air transport sectors stop
Economy
Demonstrations and strikes in April 2022: the calendar
From logistics to public transport to healthcare, several events are planned this month, both nationally and locally. Possible inconvenience for students and parents on April 8 due to a mobilization called by Saese
There are several strikes already organized in the month of Aprilespecially in the field of transport. Here’s when they will be and what territories they will involve
1 and 2 APRIL – The first strike is set for today, 1 Aprilm and involves local public transport in the municipalities of Frosinone and Fiuggi. On the same date, the mobilization of the EMS Directors and Administrative Assistants of the School and Educational Institutions also begins, while on April 2 there will be possible repercussions in Umbria because the staff of Busitalia – sita Nord will demonstrate
7 and 8 APRIL – Thursday 7th the staff of the local public transport companies of Friuli Venezia Giulia strike for 4 hours. On the same day, at 9.00 pm, another mobilization will also begin which will involve the staff of Mercitalia Rail of the Tuscany Region and will last until 20.59 on 8 April when the staff of Mercitalia Rail will also stop in Emilia Romagnathat of Lirosi Autoservizi a Reggio Calabria and that of Sasa, a company that manages public transport in Bolzano