Striking for higher wages, Kellogg’s fires 1,400 workers

Kellogg’s, after months of bitter disagreement with employees and the union, is firing 1,400 workers, on strike since October. Employees are demanding higher wages and less exhausting hours: they currently work 16 hours a day, seven days a week.

Their working conditions are terrible, he explains Trevor Bidelman, president of the local branch of the union and fourth generation employee of the Kellogg’s plant: “We don’t have weekends, really. We work seven days a week, sometimes 100 to 130 days in a row. For 28 days the machines run, then three days. rest for cleaning. Treating their machinery better. “

The company, in an attempt to respond to their requests, offered them a new agreement that provided for a 3 percent increase and the maintenance of current health benefits, but the employees, considering it insufficient, decided to refuse. From their point of view, workers deserve much bigger increases as they work over 80 hours a week and kept their plants running during the pandemic.

But, given their refusal, Kellogg’s decided to fire them. “While it is certainly not the result we had hoped for, we need to take the necessary steps to ensure business continuity,” he said. Chris Hood, president of Kellogg North America. “We have an obligation to our customers and consumers to continue to supply the grains they know and love.”

The man then explained that they will now start hiring permanent replacements for the demonstrators and that during the strike they had to rely on external workers to keep the plants running. Employees have been on strike since October 5 at plants in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee and are also protesting against planned job cuts, relocation and a proposal to give new workers less pay and fewer benefits. explains the Guardian.

Anthony Shelton, president of the International Union of Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco and Mill Workers said that, given the willingness of the employees, the strike will continue and that as a union they will continue to “provide full support to our striking Kellogg’s members.” Todd Vachon, a professor at Rutgers University, an expert on labor relations, said he is not sure the company will be able to hire enough workers to replace those who are out on strike and that Kellogg’s may have a hard time finding people willing to take over. of workers on strike. “By voting ‘no’, workers are making a strong statement that they are not happy with the deal, but they are also signaling that they believe they have the leverage to achieve more,” Vachon said.