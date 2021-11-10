World

Strip the news, did Joe Biden’s fart drop Prince Charles? The “movement of air in front of the cameras – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read


A cyclone called Joe Biden. According to Strip the news, the blast caused by the “presidential fart” issued during the summit of the CoP26 in Glasgow it seems that he risked even the poor man to fall Prince Charles. In short, there would be the flatulence of the American president behind the gaffe of the heir to the British throne, who tripped over a step before taking the stage at the international summit and speaking. We laugh and joke, of course, but the “fart-gate” it is not a simple gossip.

Long and noisy fart in Camilla's face. Joe Biden, horror of the president: She's upset

The case is mounting because it was the Daily Mail, a much-followed British tabloid, which reported a disgusted outburst of Camilla Parker Bowles, Carlo’s companion. The Duchess, present at the work in Glasgow, “does nothing but talk about that”, explains the newspaper.

Biden’s fart, Carlo’s fall: watch the video of Striscia la Notizia

With the Pope he got dirty underpants. Joe Biden, not only the long fart with Camilla: ruinous indiscretions

“That” is the fart inadvertently released from Sleepy Joe in the presence not only of Carlo and Camilla, but also of the British premier Boris Johnson. Not bad, as a business card. After all, Biden’s Scottish weekend had already been characterized by another disaster: the head of the White House had literally fallen asleep in his worldwide chair.

Joe Biden and the fart? That time on the phone. Loud and smelly: more horror in the Oval Room

From America they relaunch another more than embarrassing anecdote: during a meeting with Pope francesco, in the Vatican, the American president would be “stained his underpants“. Crazy stuff.

Not just the thunderous fart. Biden, a report appears that demolishes it: is it already over for the US president?

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

For Draghi, the G20 was a success: «Everyone’s commitment to reduce emissions until 2030. China and Russia have also changed their minds» – The video

2 weeks ago

Azerbaijan celebrates victory in war by killing Armenian civilians

1 day ago

The University of Austin and the “non-aligned” reaction

4 hours ago

The Pope: walking in the Spirit is meekness, patience, prayer and closeness

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button