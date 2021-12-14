Strip the news Greggio Iacchetti, conductors, when on air, bet

Back on Canale 5 the most loved and longest-lived couple of the satirical news program created by Antonio Ricci.

From Monday 13 December Ezio Greggio and Enzo Iacchetti come back behind the counter of the satirical news of Channel 5 Strip the News. For the conductors it is theirs 28th consecutive edition.

The Antonio Ricci’s program has never had another couple so long-lived and so successful. Greggio and Iacchetti sare ready to entertain the public again with theirs pungent comedy. They take the place of Roberto Lipari and Sergio Friscia.

Strip the news, Greggio and Iacchetti

Starting tonight, Monday 13 December, back to Strip the news there historical couple formed by Ezio Greggio and Enzo Iacchettthe. They will be aired throughout the Christmas period until February 12, 2022 when they take over Francesca Manzini and Gerry Scotti.

The conductors recorded together 2,530 episodes but in over 30 years of broadcasting they recorded different records. Ezio Greggio in fact it is present since the first episode, broadcast on November 7, 1988, and has conducted a good 4,178 episodes.

In fact, over the years it has had different partners belonging to the entertainment world. They have in fact alternated Claudio Lippi, Ric (Riccardo Miniggio), Gerry Scotti. It’s still Raffaele Pisu, Michelle Hunziker, Gianfranco D’Angelo, Emilio Fede and Franco Neri.

Enzo Iacchetti joins the cast you Strip the News six years later, the September 26, 1994, recording 2,716 episodes to date. His travel companions were also Lello Arena and Giobbe Covatta.

Between sketch And moments of entertainment theirs will not be missing classic football curtains on theirs favorite teams. We remember in fact that Ezio Greggio supports Juventus while Enzo Iacchetti is Inter.

The emotions of the conductors and Giancarlo Scheri

About the return to Striscia the news Ezio Greggio said: “Returning to Striscia is like going to eat tiramisu at your mother’s house. It’s like going back to school and meeting up with classmates. It’s like playing every night in the Champions League and I’ve been scoring goals for 34 years “.

Enzo Iacchetti instead commented: “I’m always excited, even after 28 years. It’s a good sign, for me and especially for Striscia “

On the return of the Greggio-Iacchetti duo also expressed the Channel 5 Director, Giancarlo Scheri: “« I warmly welcome back to Ezio Greggio and Enzo Iacchetti, absolute superstars of satirical news. An expected return, which completes and illuminates the prime-time access of Canale 5.

A perfect gift for the public, in view of the upcoming holidays. An explosion of lightness, irony and intelligence, fruit of the acrobatic mind of Antonio Ricci, brilliant author ». The Director also wanted to thank the couples who preceded Greggio and Iacchetti.

Vanessa Incontrada and Alessandro Siani have in fact kicked off the 34th edition, leaving space for Sergio Friscia and Roberto Lipari. In the episode of Friday 10 December Lipari were replaced by Alessandro Siani And Diletta Leotta, to which Staffelli delivered the tapir in the first episode of this edition.

Greetings from Lipari and Friscia

At the end of the episode on Saturday 11 December Sergio Friscia and Roberto Lipari they wanted thank the viewers, before giving way to Ezio Greggio and Enzo Iacchetti.

Sergio Friscia affirmed: “It was an extraordinary experience, we had a great time, we thank you very much for all the affection you have given us “.

“More than we expected” Lipari comments who adds: “In the entertainment world as soon as you put a camera, even on social media, everything becomes full of falsehoods. I would not want you to have the doubt that of all 34 I love you that I told you in the course of the episodes, there was some that were fake. I assure you that they are all true and this is the last. I love you Sergiuzzo “.