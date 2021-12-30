Strip the news, “Hillary Clinton involved in a cannibal network”. The draft that shocked the former first lady – Libero Quotidiano





TO Strip the news, on Channel 5, in the episode of December 30, the legendary Marco Camisani Calzolari he talked about some political fake news that were shot in the middle of the electoral campaign spreading paradoxical conspiracy theories, bordering on the absurd, but in which some unfortunately believed.



One of these concerned the past of Barack Obama. And another is what he wanted Hillary Clinton involved in a tour of cannibals. A pizzeria would even have been identified as a place where people who were part of this phantom network were found.

Besides, we know very well, there are many rumors about Covid ani vaccines. One of these news claims that a microchip thanks to which in the not too distant future we will all be kept under strict control. Obviously this is also nonsense. But many still believe it. In short, watch out for hoaxes and also pay attention to what you share on social networks.



