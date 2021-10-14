Stripe forms a new crypto team three years after abandoning Bitcoin

Stripe, the US fintech giant, is setting up a new blockchain team to enable crypto payments for its users.

The $ 100 billion company is set to re-enter the cryptocurrency industry, three years after abandoning support for Bitcoin due to its slow transaction times and extremely expensive fees.

According to the job posting page on Stripe’s website, the company is looking for four “Staff Engineers” with experience in the cryptocurrency industry. Guillaume Poncin, the company’s Head of Engineering, ha declared on Twitter to be looking for engineers and designers to “building the future of web payments3.“

The announcement outlines that future engineers and designers will be tasked with working on everything, “from web / mobile UI to backend systems, payment management and identity”.

“We feel a growing need from developers and users in this industry for better solutions to accept payments, move funds, trade between fiat and crypto, etc. By focusing on these issues and needs, we aim to build faster, more reliable and higher quality crypto experiences“, reads the announcement.

“Stripe announced a new Web3 payments team this morning, while Coinbase an NFT-related product. It’s probably nothing. “

Stripe announced a new Web3 payments team and Coinbase announced an NFT product this morning. Probably nothing. – Chris Neumann (@ckneumann) October 12, 2021

Stripe co-founder John Collison is intervened on Poncin’s post stating that “Stripe and crypto have grown at the same time“, and that the company has decided to dive into crypto after observing the developments”exciting” in the field:

“We started coding the year after the Bitcoin whitepaper was published. We have always kept an eye on things (e.g. 2013-2015 support for Bitcoin) but developments in recent years (Second layer, new chains, stablecoins, DeFi) are particularly exciting. “

The decision to accept crypto payments follows key competitors including Square, Paypal, Mastercard and Square, all already in the industry. Square launched BTC trading via Cash App in 2018, Paypal supported crypto for US customers in October 2020, while Mastercard announced in February that it would support more crypto assets on its network.

Stripe began accepting Bitcoin (BTC) in 2014, but withdrew support four years later due to its slow transaction times and rising fees. In a blog post from January 23, 2018, Stripe stated that it could return to the industry once crypto payments became “practicable“referring to the development of the Lightning Network and projects”high potential“that emerge on the Ethereum blockchain.

Earlier this year, in June, Collison hinted that the company was once again taking an interest in cryptocurrencies when he told Bloomberg TV that:

“If you think about the kind of world that people in crypto and we are trying to achieve, I think it’s a very interrelated set of goals.”

“We are stuck at this level where only a fifth of transactions are cross-border: cryptocurrencies are an exciting solution to solve this problem“, he added.

The digital payments company was founded in 2011 and has a current valuation of around $ 100 billion. In March 2021, Stripe raised $ 600 million in a funding round with a $ 95 billion valuation, more than doubling its previous $ 35 billion valuation in 2019. Built With, there are currently 784,256 active websites using Stripe’s payment platform.