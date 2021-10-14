Striscia la Notizia attacks Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies | But the accusation does not hold up …

On Strip The News, by means of the narrator of his envoy Marco Camisani Calzolari, we return to talking about cryptocurrencies, this time associating them with ludopathies and creating the usual cauldron for purposes sensationalistic, playing on the most authentic feeling of human beings, namely the fear of what one does not know.

A storytelling which now always follows the same canvas, with a soft and often favorable introduction to crypto, which prepares the ground, however, for the juice of the service, that is a vertical attack, broken up, but able to tickle the lowest instincts. Towards a public who, partly due to age and partly due to ignorance, can only approach with great suspicion what is, in effect, a Revolution which will also favor them.

Strip the News again against crypto – but there are many inaccuracies

Before analyzing what was seen yesterday at Striscia la Notizia, it is good to remember that in sea of cryptocurrencies not all are the same.

An intermediary who offers crypto in the same way as actions, classic currencies and also ETF – tools they never have immediately attacks by the guru of Strip. With tools that also help protect the investor, such as the CopyTrading to copy the best (and therefore avoid getting carried away by the "game").

Ludopathy, cryptocurrencies and the great cauldron of Striscia la Notizia

Yet another special by Strip The News dedicated to the world of cryptocurrencies it could also be shared in the basics. A part of the trader and of investors is on the hunt for huge profits within a few hours or at most a few days. And this is gambling behavior – which however is present – and here the first truth should be re-established – in the world of investments as such and not only in that of cryptocurrency trading.

Gambling addiction is a serious matter: and as such it should be addressed

The first reason for embarrassment for those who, being in the sector, looked at the service was the extreme lightness with which the theme of gambling addiction was addressed. Screenshots of a couple of studies, sentences extrapolated from the statements of a doctor who would be an expert and then staggering connection with the world of cryptocurrencies. Too serious a matter to be addressed in this way – and not to be associated with the world of cryptocurrencies so lightly.

There are cryptocurrency investors today Mutual funds, private funds, great banks, listed companies and other types of institutional subjects, including also pension funds in USA. Are we sure we can close the matter by brandishing everything as gambling?

Meme Token – sure they all work as Striscia says?

Another relatively subliminal message is the one that associates i meme token to the world of gambling. Yes, it is true that this niche is generally more volatile – but it is equally true that there is a huge difference between projects like Shiba Inu or how Dogecoin, which contrary to what is stated by Strip (albeit without direct mention) – it was instead one of the most stable cryptocurrencies in terms of value in recent weeks.

Understanding trading and intermediaries would have allowed a more realistic reading of the phenomenon

We don’t want to set ourselves up as arbiter of the industry cryptocurrencies. But we are the first site for readers in Italy in the sector and we have built this huge base of ours, we say it without any modesty, thanks to the expertise that we insert in our analyses. It is remarkable how many inaccuracies can be told in just 4 minutes of service – if not sometimes open lies.

Investment forums and social media exist for any market

No, there aren’t just cryptocurrency social networks – and there aren’t just forums on Bitcoin where investors try to exchange views. Fortunately for more than a decade there have been forums dedicated to actions, Forex and also raw material. Such forums are often run by publishers extremely serious. Without anyone complaining if private individuals try to read a market or exchange advice. Why would this be a problem in the case of cryptocurrencies? How would it encourage gambling addiction?

The cryptocurrency market is the most inaccessible for those looking for high levers and short sales

No, doesn’t shorting mean betting?

The screenshot shown on the screen, where a user asked what short, it was perhaps the most fun (and absurd) moment of the service, given that the expert of Strip the News explained to viewers that short it means bet. Not true, we are referring to short selling – which in the world of cryptocurrencies are increasingly difficult to find on the platform – because even exchanges such as Binance they no longer offer them. Either way shorting it is in no way associated with gambling addiction – it is a legitimate investment practice that they also use large banks. And that is used, once again, also on actions and other titles that Strip he does not act like a bugbear.

The case of football and cryptocurrencies – and the world of betting

To complete the picture accusations that – we hope – will be returned to the sender by directly concerned, which are serious, reliable companies with good balance sheets. Companies that always operate in compliance with the law. The service of Strip the News, making a parallel with the world of sports betting, underlined how today there are different Serie A teams which sponsor exchanges or other activities related to cryptocurrencies.

True, just as it is true that gambling advertisements are now practically prohibited in Italy. However, there is an important difference: the activities that sponsor for the Rome, for theInter and since yesterday also for the Lazio in reality they are very structured companies, which follow the instructions of the regulator – or CONSOB – in detail and which, when criticized by it, cease to operate with certain services.

Guess what? Own Binance had been scolded by CONSOB for lever products and with short selling incorporated, products that require the possession of certain licenses by the intermediary. What happened after? Simple: Binance in compliance with the demands of the regulator has ceased to offer this specific type of services. Not bad for a platform that, according to the experts of Strip, should be associated with gambling.

Slander against companies that are as trustworthy as they are classic who sponsor sports teams, if not more.

There are safe, reliable cryptocurrencies that are part of the portfolio of institutional investors as well

Speak about cryptocurrencies today is like talking about actions. Within this category we can find practically of everything, or from solid projects to impromptu projects. It is necessary to choose, to avoid the latter, platforms that carry out a selection a Mountain and include in the price list only projects that are also considered sound by investors.

Speak about cryptocurrencies today is like talking about actions. Within this category we can find practically of everything, or from solid projects to impromptu projects. It is necessary to choose, to avoid the latter, platforms that carry out a selection a Mountain and include in the price list only projects that are also considered sound by investors. The best antidote to the possible ludopathy, also because the financial levers, whatever they say Strip the News, are limited by ESMA (and therefore by all legal intermediaries) to a maximum of 1: 2. Little to gamble, even in the face of crypto that can move 10% in a day.