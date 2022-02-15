Striscia la Notizia, “Islamic” disaster on Rai 1: Mahmood? Not really, as they call it: disconcerting – Libero Quotidiano

How hard it is to say Mahmood and Blanco? The issue is addressed by an irreverent service by Strip the Newsproposed in the episode aired on Canale 5 today, Monday 14 February. A service launched by Ezio Greggio and Enzo Iacchetti all dedicated to a series of tasty blunders on TV. And two of these concern the duo who won the last Sanremo Festival.

The first blunder is a Good morning Wellnesswhere is it Vira Carbone talks about the winners of the Festival: “Mohammed and Blanco“. Frosty moments:” No, Mahmood … sorry “.” Obviously the name of Blanco’s partner is … Arabic “, comments Iacchetti’s voiceover.

So we move on to a local TV, to the transmission First line tgwhere we talk about the “Blasco phenomenon“The journalist, however, meant Blanco, but indirectly brought up Vasco Rossi.

Finally, leaving behind Sanremo, here is a curious episode that we saw in Obverse and Reversewhere is it Paolo Del Debbio has a guest in connection residing in the Canary Islands. Which states: “Covid and the restrictions are simply the straw that broke the nose”. Moments of obvious bewilderment in the studio.

