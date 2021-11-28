Striscia la Notizia: the investigation on the broken screen

How much does it cost to repair a broken smartphone screen? Almost as much as buying a new one, but here’s what’s going on

The satire program, Strip the News, launched a new hashtag. #dirittodiriparare, the IT expert at Mediaset sets it in motion, Marco Camisani Calzolari. The hashtag is of interest to those who intend to repair their smartphone or broken technological object.

Strip the News he has often emphasized various issues that interest ordinary citizens, such as the telephone scam that has been putting us in danger for some time. As for the breaking of any electronic device, that’s why the satirical news got interested in this theme.

What if you have a broken screen

How much does it cost to repair a small part of tablets, smartphones, laptops and much more? It is almost worth buying a new one directly, but leaving at home a device that would be perfectly functional. And here’s how things can improve.

Camisani Calzolari explains precisely: “Once upon a time everything was repaired. If a screen breaks today it is very difficult to have it repaired, the quote to fix it is almost equivalent to buying a new one. And on a smartphone, yes breaks the screen, if you try to repair it outside the official channels, functions such as facial recognition often stop responding or the mobile phone no longer works directly. This is because some parts have a unique serial number associated with each individual piece ”.

A real damage for those who simply let their mobile phone fall, accounts in hand. In the US, something very important is already changing. Starting from 2022, it will be possible to request the piece from the parent company, e repair it on your own. In Europe, for now, all this is not yet foreseen, as explained by the expert on the Canale 5 news program, because the European regulation has only intervened on washing machines, refrigerators, even on television screens, but not for laptops. That’s why, we really need to be heard. It goes out of our pockets. What do you think about it?