Stroke, a second level specialized unit in Puglia

You can heal from the stroke. We need the right medical tools, but it is possible to recover from this disease. This was discussed last November 5th during a seminar in Feroleto Antico. The technical panel dealt with precisely the issue of the Stroke Calabria Network which is coordinated by Domenico Bosco, the director of the complex neurology operating unit, Stroke Unit, of the Pugliese hospital.

The aim of the meeting was to implement and share the diagnostic paths of the various I and II level Stroke Units present in the Calabria Region which presented their high quality programs, supported by consolidated clinical experiences of the various speakers. The initiative served to create the Stroke Network in Calabria, trying to optimize the organizational-managerial aspects between the various actors involved, with the aim of reducing the epidemiological, clinical and social impact of cerebrovascular diseases in the region.

The meeting focused on three themes: the regional PDTA (Diagnostic Therapeutic Assistance Paths) of Stroke, Experience of Interventional Neuroradiology in Stroke Management in Calabria and the state of the art of neuromotor rehabilitation. The most qualified health workers in the care of the patient affected by Stroke were present.

The initiative was chaired by Giacomo Brancati, general manager of the Health Department of the Calabria Region, and enriched by the reports by Gaetano Procaccianti on the Stroke network model of the province of Bologna and by Fabio Bandini on the network model in the Liguria Region. In addition, William Auteri spoke of the experience of interventional radiology in the hospital of Cosenza, in the advanced acute management of the patient with ischemic stroke. The meeting concluded with the anticipation of the imminent entry into operation of the Level II Stroke Unit in the Pugliese Ciaccio Hospital of Catanzaro (fibrinolytic + endovascular treatment), in accordance with the guidelines for the treatment of acute stroke, with the awareness of being able to improve the “weak points through teamwork in the complex management of the stroke supply chain, where there is room only for orchestras and choirs in strong synergy for the centrality and good of the patient”.