Stroke, how to recognize it? Rehabilitation in the gym and at home starts again

After a long break that began just before Christmas and continued in the face of the increase in infections, the activity of the association for the fight against cerebral stroke – ALICe – resumed. Ravenna ODV. “The courses and physical activities in the gym have restarted – explains the president Daniela Toschi -, activities designed together with Neurology and Rehabilitation Medicine with groups of people who have had a stroke and who have to deal with chronic disability in order to optimize their their residual capacities “.

In particular, two “historical user groups” are working and, at the same time, the Rehabilitation Medicine operating unit is making a new selection of patients who had a stroke about six months ago, and who, having concluded the rehabilitation offered by the service public, are preparing to participate in AFA (adapted physical activity) groups. This experience is renewed every time a new group of about ten users is identified. In addition, home activities continue to provide support to those people with frailty, who cannot work in the gym. “The new wave slowed down our activities in January – Toschi continues – now hoping to go towards a normalization we will resume, naturally observing all the safety regulations of the case”.

But how does the rehabilitation process of stroke patients take place? This is explained by Dr. Cinzia Lotta, director of the Rehabilitation Medicine Unit of the Ravenna hospital. “The intensity and modalities of the rehabilitation intervention are modulated on the basis of the patient’s clinical characteristics and on the evolution of the picture. The first phase of rehabilitation interventions is carried out in the Stroke Unite, in the Neurology units and in the acute care units. It is expected that the performance of the Physiological evaluation will take place within 24-48 hours of admission. In cases where the need for a specific rehabilitation intervention (physiotherapist and speech therapist) emerges from the evaluation, this will be activated by the physiatrist within 24 hours following the consultation. This is the phase in which the physiatrist defines the most appropriate post-acute rehabilitation path for the patient on the basis of the prognostic indicators of the possibility of recovering autonomy. The patient is followed over time and the rehabilitation treatments are adjusted to the patient’s recovery possibilities and monitored with appropriate evaluation scales. For this reason, in the Rehabilitation Medicine operating unit of the Ravenna area, second-level clinics dedicated to patients with a stroke have been set up and the home rehabilitation network has been intensified, which provides for the carrying out of rehabilitation treatments at home, assessment and prescription of the aids necessary to improve the autonomy and management of the patient at home and the training of the caregiver “.

With regard to rehabilitation practices, “it is fundamental to take charge of the patient within 48 of admission to the hospital and the subsequent drafting of the rehabilitation project with the identification of the most suitable path for that patient, identifying the most appropriate setting for the rehabilitation treatment, which can be in hospitalization in intensive or extensive rehabilitation or in DH, on an outpatient basis or by activating home rehabilitation. Rehabilitation works as a team: a team made up of a variety of professionals, doctors, physiotherapists, speech therapists, psychologists, neuropsychologists, nurses, socio-health workers, orthopedic technicians and other professionals who all work together in an integrated and coordinated way, together with the disabled person and to his family, for the solution of emerging problems, to help the disabled person reach the best possible level of life, on a physical, functional and social level, even in the context of his impairment “.

At the end of the hospital path “, when necessary, an integrated socio-health path is often activated at the end of specific rehabilitation interventions, with social interventions aimed at favoring the insertion or reintegration of the disabled person in the various cycles of social life: school, work , family, free time. Great support in this path has been given to us by ALICe. with the drafting of projects, in agreement with the Local Health Authority of Romagna, in favor of people suffering from stroke and support for caregivers in the context of life and home care. Much followed and appreciated by patients is the project of ‘adapted physical activity with an educational approach in subjects with icuts outcomes’ aimed at those who had already completed the rehabilitation cycle, with the aim of improving motor skills, autonomy in life activities. daily life and socialization “.

The characteristics of the stroke

Stroke is the second leading cause of death and the third leading cause of disability worldwide. In Italy, the general prevalence of cerebral stroke is equal to 6.5%, the incidence varies between 144 and 293 / 100,000 / year and is higher in old age, the stroke occurs in 72% of cases in subjects over 65 years of age. and it is more common in men than in women. Stroke is the first cause of disability in the elderly, 35% of patients residing, in fact, a severe disability with an impact on functionality and autonomy in the activities of daily life.

In the treatment of stroke, the rehabilitation phase therefore remains fundamental and affects more than two thirds of patients. Rehabilitation is classically concentrated in a relatively short period of time immediately after the acute phase, usually within the first 3-4 months. On the other hand, stroke can be considered a chronic pathology, in which more than 30% of patients 4 years after the acute event remain persistent restrictions of participation (in terms of deficit of autonomy and social integration) and as such requires prolonged rehabilitation treatment.