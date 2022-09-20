Stroke, hypertension and acute renal failure, axes of the Congress of Medicine of the Clinics

The International Congress of Internal Medicine of the Hospital de Clínicas, which has been held biannually for 36 years, is a professional meeting of reference in the field of health in the region and this time it takes place at the Marriot

With the focus on cerebrovascular accidents (CVA), high blood pressure and acute kidney failure (AKI), the 18th Congress of Internal Medicine at the Hospital de Clínicas began this Monday, a meeting that will last until this Thursday and will bring together more than 7 thousand health professionals and outstanding specialists both nationally and internationally.

“The The motto of this edition of the Congress will be ‘Science and experience at the service of medical practice’ and it is a synthesis and a joint approach to the basic pillars that characterize a university hospital with the aim of offering useful content for daily practice of health professionals,” said Sofía Fernández, president of Congress.

These conferences will address updates and healthcare experiences in each area of ​​Internal Medicine and its specialties, as well as social and public health implications.

The program of activities brings together the main current issues in medical practice and, although the main topics are stroke, arterial hypertension and acute kidney failure, the event will include courses, round tables, symposiums, simulation sessions and meetings with specialists and workshops on other themes as well.

The Hospital de Clínicas annually publishes more than 200 scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals, holds 48 weekly conferences and its professionals have participated in no less than 400 conferences and other scientific meetings both in our country and abroad, it was reported.

The International Congress of Internal Medicine of the Hospital de Clínicas, which has been held biannually for 36 years, is a professional meeting of reference in the field of health in the region and this time it takes place at the Marriot Hotel ( Carlos Pellegrini 551).