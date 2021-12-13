World

Stroke in prison for Assange, his partner: “Free him now”

Photo of James Reno James Reno17 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Illness for Julian Assange in jail. Assange had a mini stroke caused by anxiety about his future. His partner reported it Stella Moris, 38, mother of her two children. “Julian had a stroke on the first day of his appeal in the High Court on October 27th. He must be released from prison. Now, ”Moris wrote on Twitter.

The 50-year-old Wikileaks founder is being held in the British high-security Belmarsch prison pending possible extradition to the United States. “Julian is fighting and I fear that the mini stroke is the precursor to a more serious attack,” Moris told the Mail on Sunday, adding that he believes the deterioration in his partner’s health is due to extreme stress.

On Friday, the British High Court ruled in favor of Assange’s extradition to the United States, but the founder of Wikileaks intends to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Assange was last seen with drooping right eyelid, memory problems, and signs of neurological damage. These would be the after-effects of the mini-stroke triggered by the stress of the prosecution and the overall decline in his mental health: it is his third Christmas in prison.

Doctors speak of a “transient ischemic attack” and therefore of an interruption of the blood supply to the brain. Assange underwent an MRI and is now taking heart attack medications.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno17 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Ukraine, Biden warns Putin a few days before the US-Russia bilateral summit: “We will prevent him from invading the country”

1 week ago

A skyscraper of glass and wood

November 1, 2021

Extortion and threats to a young boy: arrested 16 years old

5 days ago

where will the “anti Meloni” – Libero Quotidiano go

November 6, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button