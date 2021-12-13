Stroke in prison for Assange, his partner: “Free him now”

Illness for Julian Assange in jail. Assange had a mini stroke caused by anxiety about his future. His partner reported it Stella Moris, 38, mother of her two children. “Julian had a stroke on the first day of his appeal in the High Court on October 27th. He must be released from prison. Now, ”Moris wrote on Twitter.

Julian Assange’s Fiancee Stella Moris: “This goes to the fundamentals of press freedom and democracy, we will fight – this is an abusive, vindictive prosecution” @ stellamoris1 #FreeAssangeNOW pic.twitter.com/tWGJTjWavO – WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 12, 2021

The 50-year-old Wikileaks founder is being held in the British high-security Belmarsch prison pending possible extradition to the United States. “Julian is fighting and I fear that the mini stroke is the precursor to a more serious attack,” Moris told the Mail on Sunday, adding that he believes the deterioration in his partner’s health is due to extreme stress.

On Friday, the British High Court ruled in favor of Assange’s extradition to the United States, but the founder of Wikileaks intends to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Assange was last seen with drooping right eyelid, memory problems, and signs of neurological damage. These would be the after-effects of the mini-stroke triggered by the stress of the prosecution and the overall decline in his mental health: it is his third Christmas in prison.

Doctors speak of a “transient ischemic attack” and therefore of an interruption of the blood supply to the brain. Assange underwent an MRI and is now taking heart attack medications.