Stroke, it is essential to do physical activity for prevention or rehabilitation

Let’s see how physical activity can help prevent stroke or undergo rehabilitation. Here is what was said during the national congress of the Italian Stroke Association

Stroke is the third leading cause of death in Europe, after heart disease and cancer, and the leading cause of disability in adults, with an estimated 1.4 million deaths per year. A heavy burden for those affected, for their families, for society and for health care costs, which pay a high price. And physical activity is of crucial importance for the benefits it can bring both in terms of prevention and post-stroke rehabilitation. But if in Italy one third of stroke patients would need to receive rehabilitation therapies immediately after hospitalization, only 18% of patients are able to use these services, while over 53% return home after hospital discharge. The need to strengthen the rehabilitation phase to improve assistance to the sick and thus reduce the socio-health impact of a rapidly growing pathology was discussed during the national congress of the Italian Stroke Association – Italian Stroke Association (ISA-AII ), which has just ended in Verona.

30 minutes a day of movement for everyone –

Physical activity, together with proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle plays an important role in the prevention of many cardiovascular diseases and several studies have highlighted how those who regularly exercise have an overall risk of suffering from a stroke that is less than more than 35% compared to sedentary people. In short, everyone should “Move” at least half an hour every day, according to your possibilities and health conditions: when we talk about physical activity, in fact, we are not referring only to sporting activities in the strict sense, but also to all those activities that are carried out in daily life and that involve the use of the body, such as climbing and go down the stairs, use the bicycle as a means of locomotion, walk, do housework.

Post stroke rehabilitation –

“In stroke patients, traditional treatments, such as physiotherapy, or new techniques, are increasingly essential to ensure a return to everyday life after the acute phase of the disease – underlines Mauro Silvestrini, president of ISA-AII -. Every year in our country 45 thousand people manage to survive the stroke, but with seriously disabling results. And the disability, more or less serious, can also persist throughout life. The costs in socio-economic and health terms are therefore really important both for the individual and his family members as well as for the whole of society “. The post-stroke rehabilitation program it can vary in type and intensity depending on the areas of the brain most affected and the damage caused and the goal is re-teach to the patient to do the things he previously did automatically or to do them differently.