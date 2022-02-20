‘Stroke of luck’, new Lily Collins tape on Netflix

Lily Collins: we review the movies and curiosities of the actress.

Lily Collins will return with a third season of ‘Emily in Paris’.

the protagonist of ‘Emily in Paris’ He is in one of his best professional moments. Lily Collins will continue playing the American in the Darren Star series for one more installment and soon we will see her in her next ‘Stroke of Luck’ movie on Netflix. This work has a special meaning for the actress, since her husband Charlie McDowell has directed it, so things promise. Surely there is no one better than him to squeeze all the talent of the young woman. The March 18th It will be the moment in which we will be able to see her star in this ‘thriller’ that does not look bad.

The platform recently shared the first trailer and thanks to these first images we can see that his character has little to do with Em. The plot begins with a couple (Collins and Jesse Plemons) arriving at a house far from the madding crowd and there they discover that there is an intruder willing to complicate their perfect life. The thief, who asks them for a fairly large amount of money, is played by Jason Segel (‘How I knew your mother’). But everything indicates that behind there is some personal motivation to annoy this rich couple.

On ‘Stroke of luck’ it seems that Lily will not have as good a time as in Paris. These are not her only brand new projects of hers, since she will also repeat at the orders of her husband in Gilead Rage, a tape about the death of Thomas Gilbert Sr, a famous Wall Street figure who will be played by Christoph Waltz. Without a doubt, the actress is his best muse.

